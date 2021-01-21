Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Free Diabetes Care Market Research Report by Device Type (Insulin Infuser, Insulin Patches, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Jet Injectors), by End User (Consumer, Diagnostic Center, and Hospitals and Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is expected to grow from USD 8,902.75 Million in 2020 to USD 18,086.62 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is expected to grow from EUR 7,806.10 Million in 2020 to EUR 15,858.69 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is expected to grow from GBP 6,939.64 Million in 2020 to GBP 14,098.41 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is expected to grow from JPY 950,149.56 Million in 2020 to JPY 1,930,300.75 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is expected to grow from AUD 12,927.98 Million in 2020 to AUD 26,264.17 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Needle Free Diabetes Care to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Device Type, the Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is examined across Insulin Infuser, Insulin Patches, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Jet Injectors.

Based on End User, the Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is examined across Consumer, Diagnostic Center, and Hospitals and Clinic.

Based on Geography, the Needle Free Diabetes Care Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market including Akra Dermojet, Antares Pharma, Inc., Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., Echo Therapeutics Inc., European Pharma Group BV, Injex Pharma AG, MannKind Corporation, Medical International Technology, Inc., Pharmajet, Inc., and The 3M Company.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Needle Free Diabetes Care Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Device Type Outlook

3.4. End User Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market, By Device Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Insulin Infuser

6.3. Insulin Patches

6.4. Insulin Pens

6.5. Insulin Pumps

6.6. Jet Injectors



7. Global Needle Free Diabetes Care Market, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer

7.3. Diagnostic Center

7.4. Hospitals and Clinic



8. Americas Needle Free Diabetes Care Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Needle Free Diabetes Care Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Needle Free Diabetes Care Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Akra Dermojet

12.2. Antares Pharma, Inc.

12.3. Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

12.4. Echo Therapeutics Inc.

12.5. European Pharma Group BV

12.6. Injex Pharma AG

12.7. MannKind Corporation

12.8. Medical International Technology, Inc.

12.9. Pharmajet, Inc.

12.10. The 3M Company



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9lmcj

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900