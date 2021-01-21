New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009821/?utm_source=GNW

26 billion in 2020 to $396.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $538.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market consists of sales of greenhouse and nursery flowers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce greenhouse and nursery flowers and other crops which are grown under cover. Under cover includes greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses and lath houses. The produce includes mushrooms, other food crops grown under cover, and nursery and floriculture produce. The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is segmented into food crops grown under cover; and nursery and floriculture production.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market, accounting for 73% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 7% of the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market.



The vertical farming process can increase the productivity because of its ability to grow in artificial lights, with less water and less usage of pesticides. Vertical farming is the practice of producing crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces with the help of controlled environment agriculture technology. Hydroponics is included in vertical farming which uses 70 percent lesser water than normal agriculture. Vertical farming gives the farming industry an ability to grow crops within urban environments and thus have fresher foods available at a faster rate and at low costs.





