MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO Canada, a leading provider of ERP software, announced today that PAL Solutions for Business Inc. has been recognized as Partner of the Year for 2020. PAL Solutions, a business system solutions provider in Atlantic Canada, also won this award in 2019.



The award recognizes SYSPRO Canada’s best performing partner in the PartnerUP program, demonstrating exceptional sales performance, customer retention, account growth and knowledge of the complete SYSPRO solution.

“2020 was a year of economic uncertainty, unlike any before. Many manufacturers and distributors in Canada turned this into an opportunity to accelerate their digitalization efforts, bringing more agility into their business and future-proofing it. PAL Solutions’ expertise in helping manufacturers realize that vision has been exceptional, and this award recognizes their excellence,” said Dexter Ang, Channel Director, SYSPRO Canada.

“We build solutions for our customers with care after in-depth consultation. To us, it is a valued partnership in the same way we have a great partner in SYSPRO. We focus on just this one ERP solution because it is so highly adaptable to each client’s unique needs. We are confident that with SYSPRO, our team and clients will continue to thrive despite the challenges of the past year,” said Richard Dyke, President, PAL Solutions for Business.

PAL helped manufacturers and distributors using legacy and other ERP systems transition to SYSPRO ERP, digitalizing their operations and allowing them to more nimbly adapt to changing conditions. PAL gained a host of new customers last year and exceeded their annual growth targets.

PAL Solutions for Business Inc is a full-service solutions provider of business systems to small and mid-sized enterprises. The team at PAL believes in delivering solutions that are ‘Brilliantly simple, Done right’. They listen to their clients’ business strategy, understand their corporate culture, and capture system requirements that may have been overlooked. They focus on manufacturing and distribution sector and their team members have completed over 150 implementations successfully.

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO’s channel partner program - PartnerUP, enables partners worldwide to offer SYSPRO software to manufacturers. It offers a lucrative, reward based earning model, access to sales enablement, education, and joint marketing support.

