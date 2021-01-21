DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $8.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share. Those results compare to $7.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $7.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, recognized for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $30.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted common share, compared to $20.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by $11.8 million in merger related expenses.
President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “Despite the significant economic impact of COVID-19, we ended 2020 on a positive note, with earnings of $8.8 million or $0.80 per share for the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $1.4 million, or 18.2%, as compared to same quarter in 2019. Annual revenues were just over $100 million or 9% growth as compared to 2019. For the year, we generated earnings of $30.0 million or 43.7% growth as compared to 2019 despite increasing our allowance for loan losses by $8.3 million as a result of the pandemic. Tangible book value increased to $22.47 per share, reflecting growth of $1.83 per share, or 8.9%, as compared to 2019. Capital and liquidity levels remain very strong.”
“We are excited about 2021 and our plans to improve our digital capabilities and deepen our customer relationships. I want to again express my appreciation to our employees and customers, who continue to adapt to the many challenges of the pandemic. It has been inspirational to witness our team’s ability to meet our customer and community needs during these challenging times.”
Fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $22.1 million, an increase of $651 thousand, or 3.0%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22%, down from 3.26% in the prior quarter and down from 3.62% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from the recognition of the remaining net fees on PPP loans that were repaid during the quarter. Total PPP fees recognized in net interest income during the quarter was $2.4 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the prior quarter as a result of the forgiveness of $56.4 million of PPP loans. The increase in net interest income from the same quarter in the prior year was attributable to the PPP program and core deposit growth partially offset by a significantly lower rate environment.
The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019 and $1.7 million in the prior quarter. The third quarter of 2020 included an $800,000 cash basis accretion collection from a loan charged off prior to an American National acquisition. Net accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $3.8 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2019. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):
|2021
|$
|1,830
|2022
|1,146
|2023
|646
|2024
|388
|2025
|281
|Thereafter
|956
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $3.7 million as of December 31, 2020, down from $4.6 million at September 30, 2020, and up slightly from $3.6 million at December 31, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.12% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and 0.15% at December 31, 2019.
The provision for loan losses was $585 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $2.6 million for the previous quarter and $462 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The fourth quarter of 2020 warranted a significantly lower provision than third quarter based on the economic outlook, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. The allowance for loan losses was $21.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $21.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $13.2 million at December 31, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and 0.02% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.06% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2020, and 0.72% at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.19% at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.16% at September 30, 2020 and 0.72% at December 31, 2019.
American National continues to utilize a Disaster Assistance Program for borrowers in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. At December 31, 2020, American National had interest only and payment deferrals to customers with outstanding balances amounting to $30.0 million, representing 1.5% of total loans held for investment, which compares to $135.2 million, or 6.5% of outstanding loans held for investment, at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, $18.2 million of the $30.0 million in total deferrals were the result of second and third payment or interest deferrals, representing less than 1% of total loans held for investment.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased $71 thousand, or 1.7%, to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $4.3 million in the prior quarter and increased $355 thousand, or 9.2%, from the same period in the prior year. The largest increase in the quarter was the increase in income from small business investment companies (“SBICs”) which was up $138 thousand, or 140.8%, over the previous quarter. The primary decrease in the quarter related to reduced earnings in other investments of the Company. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019, the increase was reflective of increased mortgage banking income, income from SBICs and reduced losses on premises and equipment. Other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was reduced by a loss on the sale of repossessed assets of $139 thousand.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $14.7 million, up $519 thousand, or 3.7%, when compared to the $14.1 million for the previous quarter and down $378 thousand, or 2.5%, from $15.0 million during the same period in the previous year. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to increased pension and salary expenses resulting from voluntary early retirement package costs. The fourth quarter of 2019 included $460,000 of merger related expenses.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 20.9%, compared to 20.0% for the prior quarter and 15.6% for the same period in the prior year.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $146.7 million from September 30, 2020 and $571.5 million from the same quarter one year ago. The growth over the previous quarter was attributable to core deposit growth and related growth in cash and investments. The growth over the same period a year ago is primarily due to loan and deposit growth associated with the PPP program and growth in core deposits during the period.
At December 31, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $71.0 million, or 13.6%, annualized from September 30, 2020. Of this decrease, approximately $56.4 million was associated with PPP loan forgiveness. Loans held for investment increased $184.2 million, or 10.1%, from December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment were slightly lower year over year.
Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020, with growth of $140.6 million, or 22.8%, annualized from September 30, 2020 and $550.8 million, or 26.7%, compared to the same quarter of 2019. The growth over the prior quarter and prior period of 2019 is a result of continued higher than average cash balances being maintained by customers as the uncertainty of the pandemic continues. This pattern has been prevalent through the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 and is consistent with trends for all commercial banks.
The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.34% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 8.55% at September 30, 2020 and 9.57% at December 31, 2019.
ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $976 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|30,767
|$
|32,505
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|343,603
|47,077
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|466,091
|379,195
|Restricted stock, at cost
|8,715
|8,630
|Loans held for sale
|15,591
|2,027
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|2,015,056
|1,830,815
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(21,403
|)
|(13,152
|)
|Net Loans
|1,993,653
|1,817,663
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,723
|39,848
|Other real estate owned, net
|958
|1,308
|Goodwill
|85,048
|84,002
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|6,091
|7,728
|Bank owned life insurance
|28,482
|27,817
|Other assets
|31,288
|30,750
|Total assets
|$
|3,050,010
|$
|2,478,550
|Liabilities
|Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing
|$
|830,094
|$
|578,606
|Demand deposits -- interest-bearing
|501,283
|328,015
|Money market deposits
|666,122
|504,651
|Savings deposits
|217,405
|177,505
|Time deposits
|396,426
|471,770
|Total deposits
|2,611,330
|2,060,547
|Customer repurchase agreements
|42,551
|40,475
|Long-term borrowings
|35,630
|35,546
|Other liabilities
|22,605
|21,724
|Total liabilities
|2,712,116
|2,158,292
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
|none outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
|10,982,367 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and
|11,071,540 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019
|10,926
|11,019
|Capital in excess of par value
|154,850
|158,244
|Retained earnings
|169,681
|151,478
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|2,437
|(483
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|337,894
|320,258
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,050,010
|$
|2,478,550
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and Dividend Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|22,654
|$
|21,947
|$
|87,700
|$
|82,684
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|1,536
|1,991
|6,764
|7,682
|Tax-exempt
|103
|117
|433
|777
|Dividends
|121
|127
|503
|451
|Other interest income
|84
|408
|440
|1,261
|Total interest and dividend income
|24,498
|24,590
|95,840
|92,855
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on deposits
|1,821
|3,496
|9,729
|13,143
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|22
|134
|259
|650
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|509
|512
|2,032
|1,935
|Total interest expense
|2,352
|4,142
|12,020
|15,728
|Net Interest Income
|22,146
|20,448
|83,820
|77,127
|Provision for loan losses
|585
|462
|8,916
|456
|Net Interest Income After Provision
|for Loan Losses
|21,561
|19,986
|74,904
|76,671
|Noninterest Income:
|Trust fees
|1,025
|1,021
|4,044
|3,847
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|677
|765
|2,557
|2,866
|Other fees and commissions
|1,037
|967
|3,925
|3,693
|Mortgage banking income
|1,042
|737
|3,514
|2,439
|Securities gains, net
|-
|32
|814
|607
|Brokerage fees
|192
|205
|745
|721
|Income from Small Business Investment Companies
|236
|37
|270
|211
|Losses on premises and equipment, net
|(13
|)
|(338
|)
|(110
|)
|(427
|)
|Other
|25
|440
|1,084
|1,213
|Total noninterest income
|4,221
|3,866
|16,843
|15,170
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|8,225
|7,986
|29,765
|30,015
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,470
|1,454
|5,586
|5,417
|FDIC assessment
|206
|-
|639
|119
|Bank franchise tax
|425
|531
|1,702
|1,644
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|391
|437
|1,637
|1,398
|Data processing
|764
|729
|3,017
|2,567
|Software
|342
|363
|1,454
|1,295
|Other real estate owned, net
|26
|15
|60
|31
|Merger related expenses
|-
|460
|-
|11,782
|Other
|2,810
|3,062
|10,705
|11,806
|Total noninterest expense
|14,659
|15,037
|54,565
|66,074
|Income Before Income Taxes
|11,123
|8,815
|37,182
|25,767
|Income Taxes
|2,329
|1,374
|7,137
|4,861
|Net Income
|$
|8,794
|$
|7,441
|$
|30,045
|$
|20,906
|Net Income Per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.74
|$
|1.99
|Diluted
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.73
|$
|1.98
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|10,975,349
|11,094,346
|10,981,623
|10,531,572
|Diluted
|10,978,931
|11,103,905
|10,985,790
|10,541,337
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Year Ended
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EARNINGS
|Interest income
|$
|24,498
|$
|24,179
|$
|24,590
|$
|95,840
|$
|92,855
|Interest expense
|2,352
|2,684
|4,142
|12,020
|15,728
|Net interest income
|22,146
|21,495
|20,448
|83,820
|77,127
|Provision for loan losses
|585
|2,619
|462
|8,916
|456
|Noninterest income
|4,221
|4,292
|3,866
|16,843
|15,170
|Noninterest expense
|14,659
|14,140
|15,037
|54,565
|66,074
|Income taxes
|2,329
|1,801
|1,374
|7,137
|4,861
|Net income
|8,794
|7,227
|7,441
|30,045
|20,906
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Net income per share - basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.74
|$
|1.99
|Net income per share - diluted
|0.80
|0.66
|0.67
|2.73
|1.98
|Cash dividends paid
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|1.08
|1.04
|Book value per share
|30.77
|30.26
|28.93
|30.77
|28.93
|Book value per share - tangible (a)
|22.47
|21.92
|20.64
|22.47
|20.64
|Closing market price
|26.21
|20.92
|39.57
|26.21
|39.57
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.18
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.91
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.48
|8.76
|9.31
|9.12
|7.16
|Return on average tangible equity (a)
|14.90
|12.66
|13.71
|13.19
|10.43
|Average equity to average assets
|11.30
|11.50
|12.88
|11.88
|12.68
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)
|8.34
|8.55
|9.57
|8.34
|9.57
|Net interest margin, taxable equivalent
|3.22
|3.26
|3.62
|3.30
|3.68
|Efficiency ratio (a)
|53.92
|53.00
|57.24
|52.80
|57.25
|Effective tax rate
|20.94
|19.95
|15.59
|19.19
|18.87
|PERIOD-END BALANCES
|Securities
|$
|474,806
|$
|367,200
|$
|387,825
|$
|474,806
|$
|387,825
|Loans held for sale
|15,591
|6,789
|2,027
|15,591
|2,027
|Loans, net
|2,015,056
|2,086,094
|1,830,815
|2,015,056
|1,830,815
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|91,139
|91,530
|91,730
|91,139
|91,730
|Assets
|3,050,010
|2,903,304
|2,478,550
|3,050,010
|2,478,550
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,958,871
|2,811,774
|2,386,820
|2,958,871
|2,386,820
|Deposits
|2,611,330
|2,470,700
|2,060,547
|2,611,330
|2,060,547
|Customer repurchase agreements
|42,551
|41,906
|40,475
|42,551
|40,475
|Long-term borrowings
|35,630
|35,609
|35,546
|35,630
|35,546
|Shareholders' equity
|337,894
|331,981
|320,258
|337,894
|320,258
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|246,755
|240,451
|228,528
|246,755
|228,528
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Securities (b)
|$
|372,529
|$
|333,778
|$
|347,502
|$
|347,952
|$
|342,219
|Loans held for sale
|8,601
|9,943
|4,991
|6,578
|3,419
|Loans, net
|2,063,397
|2,092,412
|1,810,744
|2,008,683
|1,700,880
|Interest-earning assets
|2,754,455
|2,648,990
|2,264,687
|2,551,913
|2,107,169
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|91,358
|91,749
|92,607
|91,751
|81,049
|Assets
|2,971,505
|2,870,213
|2,482,502
|2,773,007
|2,303,624
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,880,147
|2,778,464
|2,389,895
|2,681,256
|2,222,575
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,701,395
|1,619,960
|1,466,116
|1,595,694
|1,377,422
|Deposits
|2,536,363
|2,434,645
|2,066,435
|2,342,353
|1,915,197
|Customer repurchase agreements
|40,819
|45,689
|38,742
|42,937
|39,134
|Other short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2,694
|Long-term borrowings
|35,617
|35,597
|35,537
|35,586
|33,644
|Shareholders' equity
|335,671
|330,038
|319,851
|329,353
|292,022
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|244,313
|238,289
|227,244
|237,602
|210,973
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Year Ended
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|CAPITAL
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|10,975,349
|10,966,645
|11,094,346
|10,981,623
|10,531,572
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|10,978,931
|10,969,901
|11,103,905
|10,985,790
|10,541,337
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|Beginning balance
|$
|21,088
|$
|18,507
|$
|12,758
|$
|13,152
|$
|12,805
|Provision for loan losses
|585
|2,619
|462
|8,916
|456
|Charge-offs
|(331
|)
|(126
|)
|(144
|)
|(1,006
|)
|(333
|)
|Recoveries
|61
|88
|76
|341
|224
|Ending balance
|$
|21,403
|$
|21,088
|$
|13,152
|$
|21,403
|$
|13,152
|LOANS
|Construction and land development
|$
|140,071
|$
|151,613
|$
|137,920
|$
|140,071
|$
|137,920
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|373,680
|382,121
|360,991
|373,680
|360,991
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|627,569
|608,954
|538,208
|627,569
|538,208
|Residential real estate
|269,137
|279,815
|324,315
|269,137
|324,315
|Home equity
|104,881
|111,448
|119,423
|104,881
|119,423
|Commercial and industrial
|491,256
|543,746
|339,077
|491,256
|339,077
|Consumer
|8,462
|8,397
|10,881
|8,462
|10,881
|Total
|$
|2,015,056
|$
|2,086,094
|$
|1,830,815
|$
|2,015,056
|$
|1,830,815
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END
|Nonperforming loans:
|90 days past due and accruing
|$
|262
|$
|285
|$
|361
|$
|262
|$
|361
|Nonaccrual
|2,434
|3,088
|1,944
|2,434
|1,944
|Other real estate owned and repossessions
|958
|1,210
|1,308
|958
|1,308
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,654
|$
|4,583
|$
|3,613
|$
|3,654
|$
|3,613
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.06
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.72
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to
|nonperforming loans
|793.88
|625.20
|570.59
|793.88
|570.59
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.12
|0.16
|0.15
|0.12
|0.15
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.13
|0.16
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Annualized net charge-offs
|to average loans
|0.05
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|OTHER DATA
|Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|614,016
|$
|569,095
|$
|560,776
|$
|614,016
|$
|560,776
|Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|362,022
|$
|314,809
|$
|317,262
|$
|362,022
|$
|317,262
|Number full-time equivalent employees (e)
|342
|341
|355
|342
|355
|Number of full service offices
|26
|25
|26
|26
|26
|Number of loan production offices
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Number of ATMs
|37
|37
|38
|37
|38
|Notes:
|(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of
|non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end
|of this release.
|(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
|(c) - Market value.
|(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance
|sheet.
|(e) - Average for quarter.
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense (a)
|Yield/Rate
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|507,750
|$
|315,902
|$
|5,354
|$
|3,516
|4.19
|%
|4.42
|%
|Real estate
|1,556,192
|1,488,577
|17,206
|18,268
|4.42
|4.91
|Consumer
|8,056
|11,256
|137
|209
|6.77
|7.37
|Total loans (b)
|2,071,998
|1,815,735
|22,697
|21,993
|4.38
|4.84
|Securities:
|U.S. Treasury
|14,126
|-
|4
|-
|0.11
|-
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|76,606
|123,950
|276
|716
|1.44
|2.31
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|206,817
|164,727
|916
|996
|1.77
|2.42
|State and municipal
|53,257
|41,109
|304
|303
|2.28
|2.95
|Other
|21,723
|17,716
|286
|250
|5.27
|5.64
|Total securities
|372,529
|347,502
|1,786
|2,265
|1.92
|2.61
|Deposits in other banks
|309,928
|101,450
|84
|408
|0.11
|1.60
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,754,455
|2,264,687
|24,567
|24,666
|3.56
|4.35
|Non-earning assets
|217,050
|217,815
|Total assets
|$
|2,971,505
|$
|2,482,502
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|433,356
|$
|329,759
|50
|126
|0.05
|0.15
|Money market
|647,320
|482,671
|380
|1,283
|0.23
|1.05
|Savings
|215,233
|176,686
|16
|83
|0.03
|0.19
|Time
|405,486
|477,000
|1,375
|2,004
|1.35
|1.67
|Total deposits
|1,701,395
|1,466,116
|1,821
|3,496
|0.43
|0.95
|Customer repurchase agreements
|40,819
|38,742
|22
|134
|0.21
|1.37
|Long-term borrowings
|35,617
|35,537
|509
|512
|5.72
|5.76
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1,777,831
|1,540,395
|2,352
|4,142
|0.53
|1.07
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|834,968
|600,319
|Other liabilities
|23,035
|21,937
|Shareholders' equity
|335,671
|319,851
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|2,971,505
|$
|2,482,502
|Interest rate spread
|3.03
|%
|3.28
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.22
|%
|3.62
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|22,215
|20,524
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
|69
|76
|Net interest income
|$
|22,146
|$
|20,448
|Notes:
|(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
|amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
|(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense (a)
|Yield/Rate
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|475,068
|$
|306,065
|$
|17,768
|$
|14,125
|3.74
|%
|4.62
|%
|Real estate
|1,531,195
|1,388,188
|69,525
|68,050
|4.54
|4.90
|Consumer
|8,998
|10,046
|588
|694
|6.53
|6.91
|Total loans (b)
|2,015,261
|1,704,299
|87,881
|82,869
|4.36
|4.86
|Securities:
|U.S. Treasury
|9,010
|-
|51
|-
|0.57
|-
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|72,112
|132,916
|1,423
|3,191
|1.97
|2.40
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|200,612
|134,458
|4,060
|3,350
|2.02
|2.49
|State and municipal
|45,836
|58,293
|1,175
|1,650
|2.56
|2.83
|Other
|20,382
|16,552
|1,098
|903
|5.39
|5.46
|Total securities
|347,952
|342,219
|7,807
|9,094
|2.24
|2.66
|Deposits in other banks
|188,700
|60,651
|440
|1,261
|0.23
|2.08
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,551,913
|2,107,169
|96,128
|93,224
|3.77
|4.42
|Non-earning assets
|221,094
|196,455
|Total assets
|$
|2,773,007
|$
|2,303,624
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|386,790
|$
|307,329
|344
|370
|0.09
|0.12
|Money market
|574,510
|445,505
|2,634
|5,246
|0.46
|1.18
|Savings
|198,313
|166,842
|117
|284
|0.06
|0.17
|Time
|436,081
|457,746
|6,634
|7,243
|1.52
|1.58
|Total deposits
|1,595,694
|1,377,422
|9,729
|13,143
|0.61
|0.95
|Customer repurchase agreements
|42,937
|39,134
|259
|596
|0.60
|1.52
|Other short-term borrowings
|1
|2,694
|-
|54
|0.55
|2.00
|Long-term borrowings
|35,586
|33,644
|2,032
|1,935
|5.71
|5.75
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1,674,218
|1,452,894
|12,020
|15,728
|0.72
|1.08
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|746,659
|537,775
|Other liabilities
|22,777
|20,933
|Shareholders' equity
|329,353
|292,022
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|2,773,007
|$
|2,303,624
|Interest rate spread
|3.05
|%
|3.34
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.30
|%
|3.68
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|84,108
|77,496
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
|288
|369
|Net interest income
|$
|83,820
|$
|77,127
|Notes:
|(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
|amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
|(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Year Ended
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Noninterest expense
|$
|14,659
|$
|14,140
|$
|15,037
|$
|54,565
|$
|66,074
|Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO
|(8
|)
|(23
|)
|(3
|)
|4
|52
|Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization
|(391
|)
|(402
|)
|(437
|)
|(1,637
|)
|(1,398
|)
|Subtract: merger related expenses
|-
|-
|(460
|)
|-
|(11,782
|)
|$
|14,260
|$
|13,715
|$
|14,137
|$
|52,932
|$
|52,946
|Net interest income
|$
|22,146
|$
|21,495
|$
|20,448
|$
|83,820
|$
|77,127
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|69
|75
|76
|288
|369
|Noninterest income
|4,221
|4,292
|3,866
|16,843
|15,170
|Subtract: gain on securities
|-
|-
|(32
|)
|(814
|)
|(607
|)
|Add: loss on fixed assets
|13
|15
|338
|110
|427
|$
|26,449
|$
|25,877
|$
|24,696
|$
|100,247
|$
|92,486
|Efficiency ratio
|53.92
|%
|53.00
|%
|57.24
|%
|52.80
|%
|57.25
|%
|TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME
|Non-GAAP measures:
|Interest income - loans
|$
|22,697
|$
|22,394
|$
|21,993
|$
|87,881
|$
|82,869
|Interest income - investments and other
|1,870
|1,860
|2,673
|8,247
|10,355
|Interest expense - deposits
|(1,821
|)
|(2,118
|)
|(3,496
|)
|(9,729
|)
|(13,143
|)
|Interest expense - customer repurchase
|agreements
|(22
|)
|(42
|)
|(134
|)
|(259
|)
|(596
|)
|Interest expense - other short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(54
|)
|Interest expense - long-term borrowings
|(509
|)
|(524
|)
|(512
|)
|(2,032
|)
|(1,935
|)
|Total net interest income
|$
|22,215
|$
|21,570
|$
|20,524
|$
|84,108
|$
|77,496
|Less non-GAAP measures:
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans
|(43
|)
|(48
|)
|(46
|)
|(181
|)
|(185
|)
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities
|(26
|)
|(27
|)
|(30
|)
|(107
|)
|(184
|)
|GAAP measures
|$
|22,146
|$
|21,495
|$
|20,448
|$
|83,820
|$
|77,127
|RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|Return on average equity (GAAP basis)
|10.48
|%
|8.76
|%
|9.31
|%
|9.12
|%
|7.16
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill
|and other intangibles
|4.42
|3.90
|4.40
|4.07
|3.27
|Return on average tangible equity
|(non-GAAP)
|14.90
|%
|12.66
|%
|13.71
|%
|13.19
|%
|10.43
|%
|TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)
|11.08
|%
|11.43
|%
|12.92
|%
|11.08
|%
|12.92
|%
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|(2.74
|)
|(2.88
|)
|(3.35
|)
|(2.74
|)
|(3.35
|)
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
|(non-GAAP)
|8.34
|%
|8.55
|%
|9.57
|%
|8.34
|%
|9.57
|%
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
|Book value per share (GAAP basis)
|$
|30.77
|$
|30.26
|$
|28.93
|$
|30.77
|$
|28.93
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|(8.30
|)
|(8.34
|)
|(8.29
|)
|(8.30
|)
|(8.29
|)
|Tangible book value per share
|(non-GAAP)
|$
|22.47
|$
|21.92
|$
|20.64
|$
|22.47
|$
|20.64
|ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|21,403
|$
|21,088
|$
|13,152
|$
|21,403
|$
|13,152
|Credit discount on purchased loans
|7,255
|7,896
|12,214
|7,255
|12,214
|Adjusted loan loss allowance
|$
|28,658
|$
|28,984
|$
|25,366
|$
|28,658
|$
|25,366
|Total loans, net
|$
|2,015,056
|$
|2,086,094
|$
|1,830,815
|$
|2,015,056
|$
|1,830,815
|Subtract: PPP loans, net
|(211,275
|)
|(265,941
|)
|-
|(211,275
|)
|-
|Total loans less PPP loans, net
|$
|1,803,781
|$
|1,820,153
|$
|1,830,815
|$
|1,803,781
|$
|1,830,815
|Adjusted loan loss allowance to
|total loans less PPP loans, net
|1.59
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.39
|%
Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com
American National Bankshares, Inc.
Danville, Virginia, UNITED STATES
anbi_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: