69 billion in 2020 to $37.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $43.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The coal mining support activities (except site preparation and related construction activities) market consists of sales of support activities for coal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform coal mining support activities on a contract or fee basis. Exploration for coal is included in this market and it includes traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites (but not geophysical surveying and mapping services). The coal mining support activities market is segmented into coal mining drilling services; coal mining exploration services; coal mining draining services and other coal mining support activities.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global coal mining support activities market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 35% of the global coal mining support activities market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global coal mining support activities market.



Companies providing support activities for coal mining are using technologies such as Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, Digital photogrammetry, LiDAR during the coal exploration processes. High resolution satellite data is used in regional geological mapping as well as for locating the potential coal bearing area for detail exploration. In India CMPDI is using the satellite data from LISS-III, LISS IV, Carto I & II, IKONOS, WorldView-2, ASTER, Landsat 8 and RISAT for their cola exploration projects in India.



