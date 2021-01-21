Figure 3: Drill core from hole SR20-29 – Textural example of high-grade gold mineralization present within the Domino zone – sample above graded 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres. The host felsic volcanic rocks are cut by an oxidized, vuggy, sheared quartz vein with intense limonite alteration. All primary textures have been destroyed by strain and alteration. Thin bands of chlorite and sericite trend along shear fabric. Shear contains ~15% pyrite and ~5% pyrrhotite. The length of the image is ~30 cm.

Figure 3: Drill core from hole SR20-29 – Textural example of high-grade gold mineralization present within the Domino zone – sample above graded 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres. The host felsic volcanic rocks are cut by an oxidized, vuggy, sheared quartz vein with intense limonite alteration. All primary textures have been destroyed by strain and alteration. Thin bands of chlorite and sericite trend along shear fabric. Shear contains ~15% pyrite and ~5% pyrrhotite. The length of the image is ~30 cm.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report assay results for the first ever drill program at the Domino Zone, including a high-grade intercept of 12.4 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 2.69 metres in which the hole ended in mineralization at a depth of 121.5 metres. Drilling also revealed near surface mineralization grading 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres hosted in a wider zone of moderate mineralization grading 2.48 g/t gold and 8.63 g/t silver over 15.46 metres. The Domino Zone was discovered in 2019, when high-grade surficial samples (up to 536 g/t gold) were collected in an area of recent glacial retreat. The zone is located on strike, 2 kilometres west of the known high-grade deposit of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “These drill results confirm our hypothesis of a high-grade gold mineralizing system occurring along strike from the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The 900 metre strike length of the Domino zone, combined with the 2 kilometer separation from the mine provides exceptional potential to host a large high-grade deposit. Drilling in 2021 will continue to target large high-grade dilatational zones, similar to the Scottie Gold Mine throughout the length of this structure.”

Highlights

Initial drilling program on Domino produced numerous high-grade intervals, including:

• 12.4 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 2.69 metres

• 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres

• 13.4 g/t gold and 8.11 g/t silver over 1.07 metres

• Three new high-grade showings were discovered proximal to the Domino Zone

• Each zone marked by a grab sample with > 50 g/t gold

Surficial sampling results and geophysics indicate that the mineralizing system present at Domino is at least 900 metres x 450 metres

New induced polarization (IP) grid defines prospective drill targets coincident with new high-grade grab sampling

A ~634 line-km AirTEM Electromagnetic (EM) survey was flown over the entire Scottie Gold Mine Project, including the Domino Zone, data processing and interpretation is underway

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR20-29 10.54 26.00 15.46 2.48 8.63 including 24.00 24.94 0.94 19.9 71.6 and including 24.54 24.94 0.40 35.5 154 54.00 56.00 2.00 1.19 0.59 SR20-30 20.00 22.68 2.68 2.22 48.7 including 21.50 22.68 1.18 4.13 82.5 SR20-31 17.09 20.25 3.16 1.12 6.32 52.36 54.64 2.28 3.06 0.55 62.93 69.80 6.87 2.5 2.48 including 62.93 64.00 1.07 13.4 8.11 SR20-32 67.00 68.44 1.44 1.82 19.5 SR20-36 29.4 33.42 4.02 0.73 96.3 including 33.00 33.42 0.42 4.86 17.7 and 72.3 73.35 1.05 1.52 0.61 SR20-37 108.14 121.5 (EOH) 13.36 2.69 3.54 including 118.81 121.5 (EOH) 2.69 12.4 8.69 SR20-44 39.5 46 6.50 3.29 2.23 SR20-46 41.28 45.4 4.12 2.42 3.46 SR20-47 30 32 2.00 1.01 1.25 SR20-49 46 78.7 32.70 0.54 4.47 including 46 49 3.000 1.51 3.07 and 77.73 78.7 0.97 7.91 63.7 SR20-61 51.03 54.15 3.12 3.99 30.0 SR20-66 55.78 57.5 1.72 0.68 7.77 SR20-33, 35, 39, 41, 43, 63 - no signficant intercepts

Table 1: 2020 Domino Zone drill *True width is estimated to be 80-90% of interval width.

Domino Zone

Located ~2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the past-producing mine. Glacial retreat has only recently exposed this area, leading to the 2019 discovery of multiple large (10+ m long) massive sulphide lenses. During the 2019 program, first pass surficial sampling returned 9 samples over 5 g/t gold, including a 5.3 m long chip sample averaging 10.5 g/t gold, with the highest-grade grab sample grading 536 g/t gold and 129 g/t silver.

The 2020 field season marked the first ever drill program at the Domino Zone with a total of 18 holes (Figure 2). Preliminary mapping and sampling of the Domino Zone indicate that mineralization is linked to two intersecting sets of discreet shear structures. Drilling was done with an oriented core setup in order to provide maximum value from the data collected. The information garnered from the 2020 drill program will be combined with newly acquired geophysics and detailed structural mapping to drill target structurally controlled high-grade ore shoots in this mineralized corridor during 2021. This release includes all drill results from the Domino Zone.

Figure 1: Plan view map of the Domino-Scottie Mineralizing corridor is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3773c7d-19ea-49f8-bbc4-de65bdc147d4.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Figure 2: Plan view map of the 2020 Domino zone drilling program is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d215ff1-037b-4883-b00a-b891f8dec1d7. Note that doubled up drill traces indicate the presence of an underlying steeper down-dip hole.

Figure 3: Drill hole SR20-29 – Textural example of high-grade gold mineralization present within the Domino zone – sample above graded 19.9 g/t gold and 71.6 g/t silver over 0.94 metres is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa6058ae-d8ec-43da-8222-eab6a0326e95. The host felsic volcanic rocks are cut by an oxidized, vuggy, sheared quartz vein with intense limonite alteration. All primary textures have been destroyed by strain and alteration. Thin bands of chlorite and sericite trend along shear fabric. Shear contains ~15% pyrite and ~5% pyrrhotite.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds more than 25,000 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.