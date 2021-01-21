BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of a contract with a major PBM for its novel AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4% and ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%. AMZEEQ, the first topical minocycline to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for any condition, is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. ZILXI is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults and is the first minocycline product of any form to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea.



The PBM under contract is one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S., representing millions of covered lives.

“The execution of this agreement is an important milestone for the launches of AMZEEQ and ZILXI, and we are pleased that this contract provides access to both products for plans representing millions of commercial lives,” said David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “Completion of this agreement is consistent with our ambition to achieve broad commercial coverage of AMZEEQ, and we will now continue to focus on achieving similar coverage for ZILXI.”

Minocycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic known for its efficacy and anti-inflammatory properties, has not previously been available as a topical treatment due to its instability in traditional topical formulations. In ZILXI and AMZEEQ, VYNE has leveraged its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™) platform to effectively deliver minocycline in a foam-based vehicle that contains naturally moisturizing ingredients, such as coconut and soybean oil, and is free of surfactants and drying agents.

AMZEEQ was FDA approved in October 2019 and ZILXI was approved by the FDA in May 2020. Both products are available nationwide.

ZILXI and AMZEEQ Important Safety Information

Indications

ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% is for the treatment of adults with pimples and bumps caused by a condition called rosacea. It is not known if ZILXI is safe and effective in children.

AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4% is for the treatment of pimples and red bumps (non-nodular inflammatory lesions) that happen with moderate to severe acne in patients 9 years age and older. It is not known if AMZEEQ is safe and effective in children under 9 years of age or older.

ZILXI and AMZEEQ are both topical forms of the antibiotic minocycline and are available by prescription only. ZILXI and AMZEEQ are for use on skin only (topical use). ZILXI and AMZEEQ are not for use in the mouth, eyes or vagina.

ZILXI and AMZEEQ should not be used for the treatment of infections.

Important Safety Information

ZILXI or AMZEEQ should not be used in people who are allergic to ZILXI, AMZEEQ, or any tetracycline medicine. Use of ZILXI or AMZEEQ should be stopped right away if a rash or other allergic symptom occurs.

ZILXI or AMZEEQ should not be used in women who are pregnant, may become pregnant or are nursing. If a woman becomes pregnant while using ZILXI or AMZEEQ, she should talk to her doctor. Tetracycline medicine when taken by mouth during pregnancy, infancy and/or childhood up to the age of 8 years may permanently discolor teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and may slow the growth of bones.

ZILXI and AMZEEQ are flammable and fire, flame, and smoking must be avoided when applying and right after applying ZILXI or AMZEEQ.

People should protect their skin from the sun while using ZILXI or AMZEEQ and avoid sunlight or artificial sunlight such as sunlamps or tanning beds. Use of ZILXI or AMZEEQ should be stopped if skin is sunburned.

When taken by mouth, minocycline may cause feelings of lightheadedness, dizziness or spinning. People should not drive or operate dangerous machinery if they have these symptoms.



ZILXI and AMZEEQ are both topical foams that contain minocycline, a tetracycline medicine. They are not taken by mouth. However, tetracyclines, when taken by mouth (capsules or tablets) , may cause serious side effects, including: diarrhea which may be caused by an infection and cause watery or bloody stools; loss of appetite; tiredness; yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice); bleeding more easily than normal; confusion; sleepiness; vision changes, including blurred vision, double vision, or permanent vision loss; unusual headaches; fever; rash; joint pain; body weakness; discoloration or darkening of the skin, scars, teeth, or gums. People should call their doctor right away if these side effects occur.

The most common side effect of ZILXI is diarrhea. The most common side effect of AMZEEQ is headache.

These are not all of the possible side effects for ZILXI or AMZEEQ. People should contact their doctor for medical advice about side effects and be sure to tell their doctor about all of their medical conditions and medicines they take before using ZILXI or AMZEEQ.

People are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZILXI and AMZEEQ.

About Acne

Acne is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that affects the skin’s sebaceous glands and hair follicles. It is characterized by both inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and non-inflammatory lesions (open and closed comedones) affecting primarily the face and truncal areas of the body. Acne affects approximately 40 to 50 million people in the U.S. alone, of whom approximately 10 million have moderate to severe disease that may impact self-esteem and quality of life. For most people, acne diminishes over time and tends to disappear or decrease, by age 25. However, some individuals, particularly women, can experience acne much later in life.

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a diverse skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, spider veins (telangiectasia) and acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules). It can create psychosocial burdens, such as embarrassment, anxiety and low self-esteem that can adversely affect quality of life. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 50 years of age. It affects more than 16 million people in the United States; up to 28% of these sufferers have rosacea with inflammatory lesions.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE Therapeutics’ mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

