TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of Across Systems GmbH (Across), a DACH-based provider of professional translation software. Across delivers secure, automated translation processes for companies, service providers, and translators, helping to increase productivity and reduce the cost of quality translation.



“Across is deeply committed to its customers’ success and its technology is well integrated into its customers’ translation process,” said Sascha Weis, Regional Managing Director Volaris Group. “Volaris provides a stable home for the Across technology and team, helping us deliver for their customers for years to come.”

Across provides translation software to a diverse range of markets, including financial services, insurance, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, mechanical engineering, and plant construction.

“We see an opportunity for Volaris Group to build a portfolio of language services firms as we advance our goal of acquiring great vertical market software firms,” said Jim Baker, Portfolio President Volaris Group. “We have a strong culture of learning, best-practices sharing, and talent development that is well-suited for Across.”

Across will continue to operate independently within Volaris Group.

