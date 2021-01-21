VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC:ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on the Company’s outlook as ECOX welcomes the Biden-Harris administration into office.



As an emerging leader in green technology development, the Company anticipates strong public policy tailwinds over coming years as the new administration telegraphs historic support for clean-energy initiatives.

According to JoeBiden.com (see “9 Key Elements of Joe Biden’s Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution”), the incoming administration has put a priority on legislation and policy tied to environmental sustainability, including plans for landmark public investments in green technology solutions.

“President Biden plans to invest $400 billion in clean energy and innovation over the next decade,” noted Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “In today’s dollars, that would double the historic investment made in the Apollo Program in the 1960’s that put a human being on the moon.”

According to press reports upon his inauguration, President Biden reportedly intends to sign more than a dozen executive orders and direct nearly 100 agency actions to reverse ex-President Donald Trump’s environmental policies. That will include measures meant to safeguard air and water, protect endangered species, and push back against climate change both domestically and around the world.

Along with coming significant investments designed to drive new innovations that promote environmental sustainability, management believes coming policy measures will also foster growing demand for clean-energy solutions and environmentally safe products, processes, and services to reduce the impact of industrial activity on environmental quality and sustainability.

Eco Innovation’s vision is predicated on discovering and bringing to market new and innovative solutions that allow more environmentally sustainable, yet commercially viable, production and delivery of the goods and services we rely on.

Otey-Raudes added, “The investment and the policy direction that come into focus with yesterday’s inauguration have the potential to catalyze our vision and the substantial investments we have made over the past year in developing our growing pipeline of leading-edge green-tech innovations getting set to hit the market over coming months and quarters. We look forward to providing further details soon.”

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

