OTTAWA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from The Conference Board of Canada, in partnership with the Future Skills Centre, has found that Canadian post-secondary institutions are not prioritizing the development of social and emotional skills such as creativity and problem-solving that are increasingly in demand by employers.



In the research, The Conference Board of Canada analyzed the strategic plans of Canadian post-secondary institutions and found that just over half of them identify social and emotional skills as an important part of student success.

“These findings are disappointing when considered in the context of the skills that employers are looking for today,” says Michael Burt, Vice President of The Conference Board of Canada. “Perhaps most telling is that only one in five post-secondary strategic plans mentions holistic social and emotional skills development. This suggests that social and emotional skills remain under-recognized as a core part of learning at Canadian colleges and universities.”

To adequately prepare students for career success in the 21st Century, Canadian post-secondary institutions must give more weight to social and emotional skills development.

“Progress has been made when it comes to recognizing the role that social and emotional skills play in today’s workforce,” says Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre. “It is encouraging to see that slightly more than half of Canada’s post-secondary schools recognize social and emotional skills. We look forward to working with the education sector to develop new ways to build on this progress."

Colleges and universities that mention specific social and emotional skills tend to highlight the same ones that employers say they look for in new hires. This is positive as it suggests alignment between employer demand and the priorities of post-secondary institutions.

However, to prepare students for career success, Canadian colleges and universities must give more weight to social and emotional skills development. To do this, they need to translate social and emotional skill priorities into applied training and assessment, recommends The Conference Board of Canada and the Future Skills Centre.

