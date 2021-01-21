EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss “Real-World Experience Using Ultrafiltration in the Management of Heart Failure Patients.” The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Central Time.



The webinar panelists include:

Robert A. Watson III, MD, FAAC, Chief, Cardiology Division, Co-Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

Donald C. Haas, MD, Medical Director, Ventricular Assist Device Program; Co-Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

Maureen Hummel, CRNP, Clinical Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

Patti Barrella, MSN, CHFN, Heart Failure Coordinator at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

John L. Jefferies, Jay M. Sullivan Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center



90% of the nearly 1 million annual heart failure hospitalizations in the U.S. are due to signs and symptoms of fluid overload.1,2,Volume regulation and management are key components to the treatment of heart failure patients.3 Mechanical ultrafiltration (UF), such as the Aquadex™ technology, has been used successfully to treat heart failure patients suffering from fluid overload. Data recently published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure Supplement demonstrated UF with Aquadex is a safe and effective strategy for decongestion and compares favorably in reducing heart failure rehospitalizations, renal function response, and weight/volume loss. The panelists from Abington Jefferson Health can provide unique perspective on the data as authors of the study.

Those interested in attending the educational webinar can register through this link. For those unable to attend the webinar, an archive of the webcast will be available within 48 hours after the event concludes on the CHF Solutions’ YouTube channel. and CHF Solutions’ website.

1. Costanzo MR, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2007 Feb 13; 49(6): 675-683.

2. Gheorghiade M, Filippatos G. Eur Heart J. 2005 Mar 15; 7 (Suppl): B13-B19.

3. Miller WL. Circ Heart Fail.206;9:e002922-31

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex System

The Aquadex SmartFlow™ system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of Aquadex technology to treat heart failure patients. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205



Matt Bacso, CFA

Gilmartin Group LLC



MEDIA:

Jessica Stebing

Health+Commerce

260-336-6202

