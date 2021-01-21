FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced continued strong growth for the 2020 calendar year across all phases of the company. Key achievements included the 7th consecutive year of revenue growth, net-new business growth of 53% with just 6% churn, a 63% increase in the number of transactions over $250,000 compared to 2019, and more than 500% sales growth in Apache Ignite support subscriptions. GridGain also launched key product and service innovations, received multiple industry honors, and hosted the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 virtual worldwide conference – with record attendance – as well as other virtual events.



“The extraordinary events of 2020 accelerated digital transformation projects in most companies, especially those in e-commerce and retail, financial services, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications and transportation,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “I’m proud of our team’s continued drive to innovate our in-memory computing solutions, respond to the growing needs of our customers, and lead the industry in building a high performance, massively scalable platform that enables digital transformation projects. I’m optimistic about continuing our momentum in 2021 and expect demand for in-memory computing solutions to continue to spread across the economy.”

Growth

Experienced another record sales year, recording GridGain’s 7th consecutive year of revenue growth and averaging over 100% annual growth during that period

Booked a record number of transactions over $250,000, an increase of 63% over fiscal year 2019, with several customers exceeding $1 million, reflecting the continued trust many of the world’s largest corporations have in GridGain to power their business-critical applications and digital transformation projects

Grew net-new business by 53%, with a low churn of 6%, demonstrating GridGain’s continued market leadership and exceptional customer satisfaction

Experienced more than 500% sales growth in Apache Ignite support subscriptions in 2020, reflecting Ignite’s accelerating adoption as the leading open source platform for high performance, high-scale applications that power digital businesses

Products, Services and Partnerships

Announced rapid adoption of the GridGain in-memory data grid technology to power digital integration hub (DIH) architectures

Released the online GridGain Control Center, a comprehensive tool for managing, monitoring and developing applications for the GridGain and Apache Ignite in-memory computing platforms

Released Downloadable Control Center, an on-premises version of the hosted GridGain Control Center that lets developers manage GridGain and Apache Ignite environments on a laptop or desktop computer without needing access to the internet

Introduced GridGain Nebula, a Managed Service Offering (MSO) for the Apache Ignite and GridGain in-memory computing platforms. GridGain Nebula ensures 24/7 optimal performance of an Ignite or GridGain in-memory computing platform at a fraction of the cost of staffing an internal IT operations team

Partnered with Tech Mahindra on leveraging in-memory computing to solve application speed and scalability and API management challenges



Awards

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

GridGain hosted the In-Memory Computing Summit 2020 virtual worldwide conference in October. The In-Memory Computing Summit is the only industry-wide event focused on the full range of in-memory computing technologies and solutions. Nearly 1,100 people representing 581 organizations from 53 countries registered for the conference to hear speakers from IBM, Intel, M&T Bank, Dell, Oracle, MemVerge, ScaleOut Software, Target, GridGain Systems and more discuss the latest in-memory computing technologies and best practices. Registrations have now increased by more than 10x compared to the inaugural In-Memory Computing Summit in 2015. More than 600 people also registered for the pre-conference training day for in-depth, hands-on training by experts from GridGain Systems and others.

In addition to the virtual Summit, GridGain increased its efforts to provide zero-contact, in-memory computing thought leadership and education, hosting or participating in nearly 100 webinar, meetup and conference talks, which were attended online by thousands of application developers, architects and business decision makers.

Additional Resources

To learn more about the GridGain in-memory computing platform:

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hubs for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

media@gridgain.com

(360) 597-4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.