The "Industrial Computed Tomography Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Computed Tomography market was valued at USD 298 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.59% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Industrial CT scanners offer a multitude of advantages, such as obtaining the internal structure of an object nondestructively, validating extremely accurate internal dimensions, allowing comparison to reference models, no shaded zones, compatibility with all shapes and sizes, no post-processing work and extremely high-resolution imaging.
With the intensification of growth of A&D industry, industrial X-ray (DR) and computed tomography (CT) systems for non-destructive testing can meet the most critical aerospace/defense standards and ensure the safe, reliable inspection of aircraft parts and materials thus supporting the operator at the inspection process, also boosting the the production of prototypes as well as for spot-check sample inspection, hence paving the way for the growth of industrial CT market.
There is an increasing interest in applying CT scanning technology into food production facilities for foreign body detection. The primary drivers include retailers demanding higher quality inspection regimes that cannot be provided by metal detection technology alone and a desire for improved product quality, opening up new customer bases, or maintaining margins with existing customers by delivering high-quality products.
The aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is positioned for strong global growth, with Asia-Pacific leading the way, with around 40% of the demand accounting for 16,930 deliveries. This makes for an A&D service market of USD 3.365 billion (Cyient, 2019). The growing demand for commercial jets from emerging regions (as witnessed in the increase in the delivery orders by key vendors such as Airbus over the last two years) is expected to open up new opportunities in the aerospace industry.
Also, Collins Aerospace Systems, in June 2019, made a strategic investment in Singapore by developing an aerospace innovation hub for additive manufacturing and MRO processes. Such investments prompt the market opportunity for industrial CT in the aerospace and defense sector.
Consequently, with the intensification of growth of the A&D industry, industrial X-ray (DR) and computed tomography (CT) systems for non-destructive testing can meet the most critical aerospace/defense standards and ensure safe and reliable inspection of aircraft parts and materials, thereby supporting the operator at the inspection process, and also boosting the production of prototypes, as well as for spot-check sample inspection, paving the way for the growth of industrial CT market in the domain.
Key Market Trends
Aerospace Industry to Drive the Industrial Computed Tomography Market
Europe Holds a Dominant Position in Industrial Computed Tomography Market
Competitive Landscape
The industrial computed tomography market is reasonably competitive and consists of several players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently lead the market. These chief players with a substantial share in the market are aiming to expand their customer base across other countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to augment their market share and increase their profitability. With the increasing importance on performance and rising levels of competition in the industry, the market is poised to witness strong growth over and beyond the forecast period.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Technology Improvements in Resolution and Image Processing
4.3.2 Intensifying Demand for Portable Radiography Equipment
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Acquisition and Maintenace Cost of Industrial CT systems
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Assessment of the COVID-19 Impact on the Industrial Computed Tomography Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Flaw Detection and Inspection
5.1.2 Failure Analysis
5.1.3 Assembly Analysis
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 End User Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Oil and Gas
5.2.5 Other End User Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles*
6.1.1 Waygate Technologies
6.1.2 Nikon Corporation
6.1.3 Omron Corporation
6.1.4 Zeiss International
6.1.5 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.6 Bruker Corporation
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.9 Comet Group Limited
6.1.10 3DX-Ray Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2352er
