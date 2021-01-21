CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced its annual trend data on the 2020 Top Causes that companies and their people supported through the Benevity platform, as well as the shifts in ranking compared with the previous two years. This year’s Top 10 Causes received $232 million and were among 189,000 nonprofit organizations that saw a record-breaking $2.3 billion donated through the Benevity platform in 2020 — a 63 percent increase over the previous year. Over 300,000 global causes have received funds through the Benevity platform to date.
Key Findings
Seasonal donation trends were disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted a swift shift toward support for human services and food security from March through May. Then, an exponential spike in support for racial justice and equity came in June following the murder of George Floyd.
“The shift in top causes receiving support is a clear indication that business is improving the fabric of society by backing the causes chosen by their people through grassroots, bottoms-up action — a growing trend over the past decade that has reached a tipping point this year,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Founder and CEO of Benevity. “Corporate purpose is taking hold where all great movements do, in a groundswell of action from employees, the progressive employers who empower them, their customers who are increasingly discerning about the brands they support, and the community organizations who rely on their support.”
“During this unprecedented year, our global community has come together like never before,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “The generosity of companies and their employees through Benevity has helped American Red Cross volunteers provide emergency shelter, meals, emotional support and distribute relief items to hundreds of thousands of people in need.”
Benevity data from 2020 showed that more people gave more money to nonprofits than ever before. In fact, 51 percent more people donated through corporate purpose programs in 2020, with 41 percent more dollars per donation.
About Benevity
Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 6 billion dollars in donations and 34 million hours of volunteering time, 275,000 positive actions and awarded over one million grants to 300,000 nonprofits worldwide.
