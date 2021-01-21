VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retia Medical, a leading provider of minimally-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technology today announced it received CE (Conformitè Europëenne) Mark approval for its Argos Cardiac Output Monitor.



Retia's CEO Marc Zemel stated, "Obtaining the CE mark for the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor is a significant corporate milestone and a testament to the quality of the Argos Monitor and to Retia’s compliance with all applicable European health, safety, performance and environmental requirements."

Mr. Zemel continued "We are excited to have received this certification as it now enables Retia’s entry into the European market. The ability to distribute a CE-marked Argos Monitor is an important step in advancing care for high-risk patients. Retia’s mission is to make consistently accurate hemodynamic information affordable and available to help clinicians implement consistent care protocols to prevent serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes, acute kidney injuries and others.”

Retia’s Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm offers consistently accurate cardiac output measurements by analyzing multiple heartbeats for each cardiac output calculation. Other monitors use older technology and can only analyze a single beat at a time. Argos’s more consistently accurate cardiac output measurements are especially important for optimizing the care of critically-ill patients receiving fluids or vasopressor drugs in the OR and ICU.

In addition to its unique MBA™ algorithm technology, the Argos monitoring system features several leading-edge innovations, including:

No proprietary disposable sensors required. Unlike other hemodynamic monitors which require use of a costly disposable sensor for each patient, the Argos Monitor simply connects to the existing bedside multi-parameter monitor to obtain the blood pressure waveform. This approach can save each hospital hundreds of thousands of Euros annually.

A simple setup requiring only one interconnect cable to attach the Argos to the existing bedside monitor making it the easiest-to-use cardiac output monitor on the market.

Seamless connection to the hospital Electronic Medical Record (EMR). As more hospitals incorporate EMR systems, they are faced with the challenge of interfacing each separate medical device. To facilitate the transfer of Argos’s hemodynamic parameters to the hospital’s EMR system, Retia Medical recently announced a collaboration with Capsule Technologies. This collaboration will permit simple transfer across many different EMR systems.



As previously announced, the Argos Monitor received FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2018 and Retia Medical received ISO 134385:2016 certification of its quality management system in 2019.

In the United States, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor is currently utilized in leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins Hospital, Duke University Health System, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, among many others.

For more information on Retia Medical and the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, visit http://www.retiamedical.com and follow us on Twitter @RetiaMedical and LinkedIn.

The Argos Monitor will be marketed by Metaltronica in Italy. Retia Medical is seeking distribution partnerships throughout Europe; please contact David Hebrank, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at dhebrank@retiamedical.com

