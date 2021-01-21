- 3rd Limited Edition in Six Months Using Themed Label Images to Drive Growth -

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is paying tribute to some of 2020’s most inspiring private citizens with a limited-edition, eight-bottle “Unsung Heroes” collection hitting store shelves this month. The campaign is the latest in a series of themed releases that are successfully using the company’s unique label-based brand personality to invigorate sales.

The new Unsung Heroes collection features photographs of various people or groups who took extraordinary steps to help others during a difficult year. Examples include a small California restaurant that provided hundreds of meals to the 2020 Glass Fire evacuees and first responders, a firefighter at the Skyxe Saskatoon International Airport, and a nonprofit organization that has delivered 55-gallon barrels of clean, potable drinking water to remote areas of the Navajo Nation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The series is appearing on Jones Green Apple Soda bottles in both the U.S. and Canada with a total print run of 500,000. All eight honorees are profiled at www.jonessoda.com/unsung-heroes.

In addition, consumers can use Jones’ popular custom label program to order personalized bottles spotlighting the unsung heroes in their own lives, complete with the Unsung Heroes logo and the uploaded photo of their choice. They also can nominate their personal unsung hero by submitting a photo to the Jones photo gallery for possible inclusion on a future Jones bottle.

The campaign joins a marketing reboot that began last summer with a “Messages of Hope” collection featuring images of positivity during the pandemic and continued with a “Vote 2020” series which included QR codes that turned Jones Cream Soda bottles into two-minute voter registration tools. Additional themed series are planned throughout 2021.

These renewed marketing investments, which also included a high-profile RV campaign last July featuring legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, are part of a strategic growth plan that helped the company achieve a 17% year-over-year revenue increase and improved gross margins in the third quarter of 2020.

“The themed collections we introduced in 2020 created an emotional connection with consumers by leveraging one of our most valuable brand assets – constantly changing label images submitted by Jones fans – to address some of the most urgent issues of the day,” said Mark Murray, Jones Soda President and CEO. “These collections raised our brand profile, garnered thousands of new followers and millions of social media impressions, and helped deliver a strong Q3 that continued into Q4. Our new Unsung Heroes campaign is the first of a series of initiatives we are implementing to sustain and accelerate that growth in 2021, building on the innovative flavors and labels ‘of the people and for the people’ that have distinguished the brand for 25 years.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

