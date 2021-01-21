SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) today provided an update as to the anticipated timing of its recommencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Additionally, Salona Global will post financial statements for the period ending November 30, 2020 later today. The Company reports a cash and marketable securities balance of US$6,347,450, a decrease of US$178,941 from the previous quarter as a result of costs mostly attributed to professional expenses associated with regulatory compliance and the closing of the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of South Dakota Partners, Inc. (“SDP”).



Update on Re-listing and Shareholder Vote

On January 20th, 2021, the Company received the Exchange’s conditional approval for the Transaction. Accordingly, the Company has set the date for the required shareholder vote to March 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”) and will file its Meeting materials, including management information circular (the “Circular”) prepared in compliance with Exchange Form 3B1, on or about 21 days prior to the Meeting. The Circular is the disclosure document that outlines the details of the Transaction, the Concurrent Financing (as such term is defined in the December 21, 2020 press release), information about the Company and information about SDP, and its business, including financial statements of the Company and SDP, and pro forma financial statements. Readers of this release are encouraged to review the information in the Circular and vote at the Meeting. The Company is also in the process of finalizing the submission of its S-1 Registration Statement for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Currently, the Company has several acquisition targets in various stages of maturity and management is very optimistic one or more of the potential deals will proceed to close after listing.

Upon re-listing, Salona Global (investor information at www.salonaglobal.com) will focus on completing a number of acquisitions and plans to achieve scale through a combination of further transactions and organic growth. It will be operating in the US$30 billion recovery science market including post-operative pain, wound care and other markets serving the ageing population in developed economies. Salona Global’s emphasis will include products and technologies that will be disruptive in the marketplace. After an initial growth phase, SGMD has the ultimate goal of listing on a US exchange.

Salona Global is led by US healthcare executive Mr. Les Cross (Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO).

Mr. Cross is the former Chairman and CEO of DJO Global, which completed a US$200m IPO on the NYSE in 2001 and was subsequently sold to Blackstone for US$1.6 billion in 2007.

Mr. Cross has been a leader in healthcare acquisitions and integrations, having completed and integrated nearly 20 acquisitions.

Ms. Jane Kiernan, a US healthcare executive, as Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

Ms. Kiernan is the former CEO of Salter Labs (www.salterlabs.com), a medical device company owned by Roundtable Healthcare Partners (a private equity fund).

Ms. Kiernan is a former director and Chairwoman of the Governance, Nominating and Audit Committees of American Medical Systems, a Nasdaq company that was sold to Endo Pharmaceuticals for US$2.9 billion.

As previously announced, Mr. Cross and Ms. Kiernan are joined on the board by Dr. Ken Kashkin, the former Chief Medical Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a multi-billion dollar private healthcare company, and a former senior executive at Abbot Laboratories, and Mr. Kyle Wilks, a US Naval Academy graduate, a former Executive Director at a mid-market healthcare private equity group and a former senior manager at Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Kyle Appleby is the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Post-Closing Growth Plan for Salona Global

The acquisition oriented growth plan will aim to leverage the liquid Canadian capital markets to target smaller US-based and international private medical device companies offering stock and cash deals to acquire, integrate and grow a large, broad-based medical technology company.

The post-Transaction organic growth strategy is to increase revenue and profits and therefore earnings per share (EPS) by:

Growing revenues through expanded international distribution: Leveraging management’s existing and robust sales distribution networks in Europe, Japan and Australia to increase sales for each acquired company;

Expanding product lines: developing, in-licensing or acquiring new IP protected devices synergistic with the acquisitions; and

Increasing profits: operational integration reducing supply chain risks and increasing cash flow and margin.



Management notes that the financial information in the Company’s press release dated October 28, 2020 correctly relates to Q2. The heading to the press release and to the table at the bottom of page 3 incorrectly referred to Q3 when it should have referred to Q2.

The Company’s financial statements for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019 and accompanying Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), will be available at www.sedar.com later today.

