Solomont began with background on the company, a maker of electric utility vehicles, and described the target market for the company’s lead product, the FireFly ESV.

“We’re a specialty vehicle manufacturer. We produce purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provide fleet management solutions. The first and primary market for our vehicle is what we call essential services. These are applications you don’t usually think about, like security patrol, parking enforcement, parks and recreation, airports and seaports, universities, corporate campuses, warehouse fulfillment and military bases.”

Solomont noted that evTS was able to continue moving forward during 2020 despite the business challenges of the past year. He expects 2021 to be a profitable year for the company, which is already delivering demo vehicles to its dealers.

“Dealers are incredibly important, because they’re the ones who have the tightest relationships with customers and prospects. By the end of the first quarter, we want to expand our dealer network from four dealers to eight, all carefully chosen,” he said. “We also plan to launch our evTaaS program – ev Transportation as a Service - to the on-demand, last-mile urban delivery market. And we expect to begin assembly and distribution in our first overseas market, most likely the UK.”

Solomont closed with his outlook for the future of the electric vehicle sector, which he described as still at the inception stage. He forecast that a tipping point in terms of consumer acceptance is on the horizon, but probably is still a few years away.

“The area to watch is really battery technology,” he said. “We won’t really hit the tipping point for EV sales until battery technology can enable electric vehicles to achieve 500 miles between charges and the price of an electric vehicle, which is driven substantially by battery costs, is equal to or less than the price of an internal-combustion-engine-powered vehicle. I think the key to battery technology is solid state batteries. This is something we’re going to see in the next two to three years.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric, lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile, on-demand urban delivery.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

