BOCA RATON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM ) (“Grom”, the “Company”, "we", "us", or "our"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, announced today that it has retained the services of New York-based investment banking firm Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. (“Kingswood”) to assist in raising new capital, as well as fund the Company’s continuing general operations.



“The importance of the Kingswood engagement at this time cannot be overstated, as we continue to successfully execute on our growth strategies during these unprecedented, COVID-19 related times. Kingswood’s strategic influence and investment banking services will be an invaluable asset for Grom,” said Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and CEO.

About Kingswood

Kingswood is a global investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals that have collectively financed over $50 billion in public and private capital markets. Our firm provides a variety of Investment Banking and Advisory services including Equity Financing, Debt Financing and Private Equity Banking. Our team is dedicated to providing objective strategic advice and financing solutions to companies across a full range of industries. For more information, please visit www.kingswoodcm.com.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods, and other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

