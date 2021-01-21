PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announces that the Company’s launch on Amazon of their exclusive line of specialty Hemp Cream was a success. “We had our official Amazon Store Grand Opening on December 17th and we could not be happier with the positive response we received from our Amazon-based customers. We sold out of all 4 scents ( Citrus , Lavender , Peppermint and Plain -Hypo-allergenic) within the first day of launching,” said David Gwyther, American Green’s president.



According to American Green’s Online Sales VP, Kevin Davis, “Since our Amazon Grand Opening, our company has been able to timely restock our supply, allowing us to fulfill all of our Hemp Cream orders we received,” says Davis. “The Company has also added Amazon Prime to its offerings where our popular products like our Hemp Cream will be fulfilled directly by Amazon with free 2-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.”

American Green leverages Amazon’s expertise when it comes to predicting future demand of its products. Our growing customer base can always count on American Green to constantly refine and improve our fulfillment process to assure that our hemp product line is always of the highest quality and delivered on time.

Through customer feedback, customers were delighted to hear that our Plain Hemp Cream is now hypoallergenic and offered to the public only samples of each product are independently lab-tested and certified. “It's evident that using Amazon as a strategic partner in 2021 will allow us to reach new customers, increase our sales, and capitalize on the burgeoning Hemp Market, as we nurture new customers and opportunities on the world’s largest retail giant,” concludes Mr. Davis.

Exclusive Amazon Pricing Extended

To ensure we reach every customer, we have extended our special price of $44.95 on our Hemp Creams, thru January 31st.

Readers can view our entire catalog which features our Hemp Creams in addition to our apparel by visiting amazon.com/americangreen .

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

