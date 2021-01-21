AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (the “Company”), a leading online platform to play the lottery from a mobile device, recently announced its first million-dollar prize winner. The player won a $1 million prize by matching five numbers in the January 13th Powerball drawing.

The win took place amid the lottery jackpot fever still sweeping the nation as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb to nearly $1 billion each. While ticket sales historically increase in conjunction with high jackpots, Lottery.com has seen ticket sales spike more than 300% from only last month. Playing the lottery and other online games from the safety of one’s home has become an important bit of respite for many players during COVID-19.

“I’m delighted to celebrate our first seven-figure winner,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “It’s really gratifying to be a part of the excitement surrounding the large Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots during what has been a really stressful time for a lot of people, and we’re excited to see how much our users will take home in prize money.”

In addition to the $1 million win, Lottery.com users have raked in an additional $155,000 in prize money in January alone. Users on the platform keep 100% of their winnings.

Lottery.com recently announced that Colorado is the latest state for its web and mobile users to play their favorite lottery games online. Lottery.com also continues to expand its services across the U.S., allowing users to play from the comfort of their own homes as lotto fever progresses.

On November 19, 2020, Lottery.com announced a binding letter of intent to combine with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW), which would make Lottery.com a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

