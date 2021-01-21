New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957499/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43% over the period 2020-2027.Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 45.2% CAGR to reach US$38.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Technology Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Network-as-a-Service market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 40.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Network-as-a-Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.34% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 40.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.8% and 36.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957499/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Network-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Technology
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Technology Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Technology Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bandwidth on
Demand (BoD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Function
Virtualization (NFV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization (NFV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization (NFV) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Virtual Customer Premises
Equipment (V-CPE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Integrated
Network Security as a Service by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Integrated Network Security
as a Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Network
Security as a Service by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Network-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &
2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bandwidth
on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual
Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network
Security as a Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization
(NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and
Integrated Network Security as a Service for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bandwidth
on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual
Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network
Security as a Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bandwidth
on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual
Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network
Security as a Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Network-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization
(NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and
Integrated Network Security as a Service for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization
(NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and
Integrated Network Security as a Service for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization
(NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and
Integrated Network Security as a Service for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bandwidth
on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual
Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network
Security as a Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Network-as-a-Service
by Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure and Technology Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Network-as-a-Service
by Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Network-as-a-Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bandwidth
on Demand (BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual
Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network
Security as a Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infrastructure and Technology Services for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service
by Component - Infrastructure and Technology Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infrastructure and Technology Services for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Network-as-a-Service
by Application - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Infrastructure and
Technology Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Network-as-a-Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Infrastructure and Technology Services for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Bandwidth on Demand
(BoD), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer
Premises Equipment (V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a
Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Network-as-a-Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), Network Function
Virtualization (NFV), Virtual Customer Premises Equipment
(V-CPE) and Integrated Network Security as a Service for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957499/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: