New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alcohol ethoxylates market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 8.01 Billion by 2027, growing at a 4.1% CAGR through the forecast duration. Alcohol ethoxylate (AE) is a colorless substance highly soluble in organic solvents. It is a non-ionic surfactant comprising hydrophilic polyoxyethylene chain and oleophilic fatty alcohol. Due to its low toxicity level, it is widely used in industrial and institutional cleaners, emulsifiers, degreasers, and agricultural chemicals. It offers several advantages, such as low-to-moderate foaming ability, water hardness endurance, enhanced cleaning, and rapid biodegradation. Alcohol ethoxylates find widespread application in pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries for their usage in cream-based products. These substances are also used in various high and low-foaming products, owing to their excellent detergent properties and rapid surface-wetting agents. Hence, they are used in powder detergents, laundry pre-treatment products, fabric conditioners, household cleaning products, industrial cleaners, and textiles.

The global alcohol ethoxylates market, which accounted for a significant market size in 2019, is forecast to attain a substantially greater market size over the projected period. The predominant factors aiding in the growth of this market are the escalating demand for high-grade industrial and household cleaning products, growing need for biodegradable surfactants, soaring demand for low-foam and low-rinse detergents, and rising awareness about health and hygiene. Increasing applications of alcohol ethoxylates across the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, textile, and agricultural industries, and the stringent government norms restricting the use of surfactants containing toxic chemicals are the other pivotal factors contributing to the global market growth. Alcohol ethoxylate is low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which makes it environmentally safe and sustainable. Therefore, the growing demand for products with low VOC content is another driving factor for the global alcohol ethoxylates market.

Key findings of the report

Based on product type, the linear alcohol ethoxylates segment is the fastest-growing segment projected to register a 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain a 33.0% share of the global market by 2027. High biodegradability of linear alcohol ethoxylates, coupled with the burgeoning demand for biodegradable cleaning products, is expected to boost the segmental growth.

In terms of application, the wetting agents segment is the most dominant in the global alcohol ethoxylates market, poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in the coming years. While, the cleaning end-use segment is the largest market segment with an estimated CAGR of 3.8% over the projected period. Augmenting demand for institutional, industrial, and household cleaning products, and the rising adoption of detergents with low-rinse and enhanced cleansing properties are the key factors propelling this segment’s growth.

North America, followed by Europe, occupies the largest share in the global alcohol ethoxylates market. A significant rise in the home & personal care industry, surging demand for low-rinse and low-foam detergents, and the expanding pharmaceuticals industry in this region have bolstered its market growth.

The key industry participants include Evonik Industries AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

In September 2020, Evonik Industries AG, the leading German specialty chemicals manufacturer, introduced its new ELUCARE® TD brand for specialty alcohols that function as high-performance intermediates in the production of surfactants, special solvents, resins, lubricants, special esters, and paints & coatings.

For the purpose of this report, the global alcohol ethoxylates market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dispersing agents

Wetting agents

Emulsifiers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal working fluids

Paper processing

Pharmaceuticals

Textile processing

Agrochemicals

Cleaning

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

