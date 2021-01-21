Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market is projected to reach a market size of USD 10.60 Billion, and register a double-digit CAGR between 2020 and 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Orthodontics market revenue has been expanding rapidly, which can be attributed to rising prevalence of dental diseases and need for cosmetic dentistry procedures. Malocclusion is a generally occurring dental problem even though it does not pose any severe health risks that may require major treatment. Malocclusion correction results in reduces risk of tooth decay and aids in relieving unnecessary pressure on the temporomandibular joint. Also, orthodontic treatment is deployed to align teeth for aesthetic purposes. Malocclusions may lead to Temporomandibular Disorder (TMD), causing pain in the jaw joint and muscles controlling jaw movement.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/21

The growing geriatric population is s significant factor driving demand and need for orthodontics. It has been estimated that by 2050, approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged over 65 years, which is a five-fold increase since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including hearing loss. Older persons are at a higher risk of chronic oral diseases comprising dental infections and tooth loss, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Exocad Global Holdings GmbH, which is a leader in dental CAM/CAD software, in a deal valued at around EUR 376.0 million.

Adult braces segment has been gaining significant traction in terms of revenue contribution to the global market, owing to rapid advancements in hardware and related technologies, and easy availability of braces that are aesthetically suited for all individuals are key driving factors.

The primary benefit of deploying ligatures is the enablement of precise reinforcing bars placement in steel cages. Also, it provides an added layer of strength to the cage, due to the structural integrity given by the fitments.

Hospitals segment revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, and this can be attributed to higher purchasing power and enhanced health coverage for healthcare services from various plans for private and group insurance.

The orthodontics market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2019, owing to rising awareness regarding availability of orthodontic procedures and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/21

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instrument Consumables Brackets Fixed Removable Anchorage Appliances Bands & Buccal Tubes Miniscrews Ligatures Elastomeric Wire Archwires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Adults Children

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs