JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $977,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $901,000 or $0.13 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Fourth quarter earnings included a higher net interest margin, increased gains on the sale of SBA loans offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses related to employee restructuring and continued elevated loan loss provisions.

Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Pre-tax core earnings (excluding any impact from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), credit charges, restructuring costs and securities gains) improved to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $3.1 million, the previous quarter (see GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation).
  • Significant reductions to the legacy problem assets portfolio occurred during the period as total classified assets declined to $13.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Salary and employee benefit expenses increased $1.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from the previous quarter due to an accrual of $1.3 million for employee restructuring, higher commissions related to SBA loan originations and incentive accruals.
  • Loan loss provisions remain elevated during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as reserves were established related to an uncertain economic climate and higher new loan originations.
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.53% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.43% the previous quarter. The improved margin was primarily due to accelerated recognition of PPP loan fees resulting from forgiveness of approximately $16 million in loans during the fourth quarter.
  • The Company realized an expense of approximately $800,000 related to a sublease arrangement on a previously closed administrative facility.
  • The COVID-19 loan modifications declined in the fourth quarter as approximately 94% of loans granted payment deferrals related to the pandemic have returned to original terms. This portfolio decreased from $165 million at June 30, 2020 to $10 million at December 31, 2020 which represents 1.0% of the total portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and consists of 13 loans.
  • In December, the Company consolidated two coastal division branches located in Fort Stewart and Midway into our Hinesville location.  These actions will have minimal customer impact and provide improved efficiency to the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer of HSBI, said, “The fourth quarter reflected continued traction in the consolidation of our bank operations and clean up in our legacy portfolio. We believe the actions taken in the fourth quarter, including restructuring expenses and moving non-performing assets off the books, will translate to better earnings in 2021. We expect to consolidate the final core processor system in February 2021 which will reduce redundant positions and improve our efficiencies.   Our strategy has been to establish a scalable platform designed to support multi-bank brands. It is our belief this platform will be appealing to other community banks in Georgia and North Florida that desire the feel and look of an independent bank with the support of a partner that can provide larger lending capacity and expanded products and services without the burden of increased regulatory compliance costs.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $12.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 from $11.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.43% for the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter net interest margin was positively impacted by the additional accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $347,000. The earning asset yield increased 2 basis points to 4.05% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 while the cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 0.52% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.50% for the fourth quarter from 3.67% one quarter earlier.

Non-interest Income

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income increased to $4.6 million from $3.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Larger gains on the sale of SBA loans made up the majority of the increase for the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $2.3 million to $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $12.1 million the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.8 million to $8.3 million from $6.5 million due primarily to an accrual for employee restructuring charges of $1.3 million, commissions associated with elevated SBA loan originations and incentive accruals.   Other expenses increased to $4.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $4.1 million the prior quarter as the loss recognized on a sublease of $800,000 was partially offset by lower problem loan costs of approximately $300,000 and general efficiency initiatives being realized.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $1.57 billion at December 31, 2020 from $1.53 billion one quarter earlier. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $17.2 million to $218.6 million from $201.5 million and securities available for sale increased $12.3 million to $169.3 million from $157.0 million. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $30.8 million to $980.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $949.5 million at September 30, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $87.9 million at December 31, 2020 from $103.4 million one quarter earlier.

Total deposits increased $51.6 million to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020 from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2020. A portion of the increase was due to the addition of $22.5 million related to seasonal municipal deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 30.5% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 28.3%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 20.8% and time deposits at 20.4%.

In December 2020, the Company paid down $10 million of the revolving senior debt facility and retained availability should an opportunity materialize in the future.  

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $13.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease during the fourth quarter reflected a reduction of $1.0 million in nonperforming loans, a $2.5 million reduction in other real estate owned and $746,000 reduction in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.79% of total assets compared to $15.9 million, or 1.04% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $14.1 million, or 1.32% of total loans at December 31, 2020 from $12.9 million, or 1.23% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2020. As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.6 million the prior three quarters. The provision remained elevated in the most recent quarter reflecting the uncertain economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and net charge-offs related to legacy problem assets. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net loan charge-offs were $508,000 or 0.19% of average loans compared with $397,000 or 0.15% of average loans in the third quarter of 2020.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $142.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $141.9 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.09% at December 31, 2020 and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.93%. Tangible book value per share was $14.71 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 8.2% from December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 8.98%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 11.95%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.19%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized”, which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

  • the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and

  • other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$12,530 $11,901 $11,769 $12,213 $12,477 
Net Income 977  901  948  1,616  2,740 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.14 $0.13 $0.14 $0.23 $0.40 
Diluted$0.14 $0.13 $0.13 $0.23 $0.38 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 6,924  6,921  6,908  6,893  6,877 
Diluted 7,139  7,139  7,131  7,117  7,204 
Period-end number of shares (1) 7,227  7,229  7,227  7,231  7,242 
Book value per share (period-end)$19.76 $19.62 $19.45 $19.29 $18.71 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$14.71 $14.54 $14.34 $14.14 $13.60 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 0.25% 0.24% 0.27% 0.49% 0.83%
Return on average tangible equity 3.66% 3.44% 3.70% 6.45% 10.74%
Yield on interest earning assets 4.05% 4.03% 4.32% 5.01% 5.13%
Cost of funds 0.52% 0.60% 0.61% 0.80% 0.84%
Net interest margin 3.53% 3.43% 3.71% 4.21% 4.29%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.50% 3.67% 3.78% 4.21% 4.29%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 26.7% 24.7% 26.0% 27.9% 23.7%
Efficiency ratio 83.1% 75.1% 77.8% 73.8% 71.3%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.93% 7.04% 7.06% 7.98% 7.58%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.32% 1.23% 1.02% 0.90% 0.65%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.44% 1.36% 1.13% 0.90% 0.65%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 143.1% 118.6% 54.9% 54.4% 36.9%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79% 1.04% 1.87% 1.85% 1.90%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.19% 0.15% 0.04% 0.07% 0.06%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.21% 0.17% 0.05% 0.07% 0.06%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank risk based capital ratios:     
CET1 11.95% 12.10% 11.99% 10.58% 10.24%
Tier 1 11.95% 12.10% 11.99% 10.58% 10.24%
Total 13.19% 13.26% 12.97% 11.36% 10.81%
Leverage 8.98% 9.08% 9.55% 8.92% 8.54%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 22  24  24  24  23 
FTE 288  289  302  309  309 
      

(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
 202020202020
20202019
Interest and dividend revenue:     
Loans, including fees$12,938 $12,806 $12,748 $13,564 $13,903 
PPP loans, including fees 984  666  523  -  - 
Investment securities 393  426  394  618  606 
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 61  76  40  347  406 
Total interest and dividend revenue 14,376  13,974  13,705  14,529  14,915 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 1,256  1,457  1,673  2,022  2,116 
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 15  21  20  50  54 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  1  14  23  25 
Line of credit 181  196  135  100  100 
Subordinated debt 310  313  -  -  - 
Junior subordinated debentures 84  85  94  121  143 
Total interest expense 1,846  2,073  1,936  2,316  2,438 
      
Net interest income 12,530  11,901  11,769  12,213  12,477 
Provision for loan losses 1,700  2,550  2,550  2,550  560 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 10,830  9,351  9,219  9,663  11,917 
      
Noninterest revenue:     
Service charges and fees 1,574  1,433  1,218  1,698  1,727 
Interchange and ATM fees 1,480  1,524  1,422  1,263  1,315 
Securities gains, net -  -  741  572  - 
Gain on sale of loans 924  275  61  551  184 
Other 579  678  701  644  628 
Total noninterest revenue 4,557  3,910  4,143  4,728  3,854 
      
Operating expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 8,309  6,477  5,877  6,856  6,125 
Occupancy and equipment 1,404  1,454  1,388  1,309  1,376 
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 391  113  619  73  44 
Other 4,335  4,070  4,153  4,081  4,324 
Total other operating expenses 14,439  12,114  12,037  12,319  11,869 
Income before income tax expense 948  1,147  1,325  2,072  3,902 
Income tax expense (29) 246  377  456  1,162 
Net income$977 $901 $948 $1,616 $2,740 
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
Basic 6,924  6,921  6,908  6,893  6,877 
Diluted 7,139  7,139  7,131  7,117  7,204 
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.14 $0.13 $0.14 $0.23 $0.40 
Diluted$0.14 $0.13 $0.13 $0.23 $0.38 
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
   
 Twelve Months Ended
 (Unaudited) 
 December 31,December 31,
 20202019*
Interest and dividend revenue:  
Loans, including fees$52,056 $35,571 
PPP loans, including fees 2,173  - 
Investment securities 1,831  1,468 
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 524  1,045 
Total interest and dividend revenue 56,584  38,084 
   
Interest expense:  
Deposits 6,408  5,348 
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 106  249 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38  201 
Line of credit 612  175 
Subordinated debt 623  - 
Junior subordinated debentures 384  256 
Total interest expense 8,171  6,229 
   
Net interest income 48,413  31,855 
Provision for loan losses 9,350  1,245 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 39,063  30,610 
   
Noninterest revenue:  
Service charges and fees 5,923  3,207 
Interchange and ATM fees 5,689  2,205 
Securities gains, net 1,313  (229)
Gain on sale of loans 1,811  407 
Other 2,602  1,194 
Total noninterest revenue 17,338  6,784 
   
Operating expenses:  
Salaries and employee benefits 27,519  15,993 
Occupancy and equipment 5,555  3,310 
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 1,196  646 
Other 16,639  15,844 
Total other operating expenses 50,909  35,793 
Income before income tax expense 5,492  1,601 
Income tax expense 1,050  725 
Net income$4,442 $876 
   
Weighted-average number of shares oustanding:  
Basic 6,911  3,714 
Diluted 7,126  4,041 
   
Earnings per share:  
Basic$0.64 $0.24 
Diluted$0.62 $0.22 
   

* The 2019 results include the impact of acquired institutions, Heritage Bancorporation, Inc. and Providence Bank, from date of merger (September 1, 2019).  

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands)     
      
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$29,092 $23,001 $26,767 $37,192 $30,458 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 189,533  178,473  172,961  95,446  142,552 
Cash and cash equivalents 218,625  201,474  199,728  132,638  173,010 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 169,329  157,045  131,429  133,520  125,479 
Other investments 1,203  1,203  1,451  1,451  1,322 
Loans:     
Loans, excluding PPP loans 980,257  949,473  950,920  929,295  911,850 
PPP loans 87,775  103,402  103,074  -  - 
Allowance for loan losses (14,117) (12,925) (10,772) (8,330) (5,946)
Loans, net 1,053,915  1,039,950  1,043,222  920,965  905,904 
      
Premises and equipment, net 37,165  37,154  34,375  34,537  34,443 
Bank owned life insurance 28,734  28,536  28,334  28,129  26,802 
Other real estate owned 2,593  5,043  8,496  9,029  9,293 
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275 
Core deposit intangible, net 8,232  8,470  8,707  8,944  9,182 
Deferred tax asset, net 14,900  14,989  15,276  15,660  16,598 
Other assets 8,219  8,058  6,156  5,807  5,743 
Total Assets$1,571,190 $1,530,197 $1,505,449 $1,318,955 $1,336,051 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$415,476 $427,389 $417,690 $312,203 $296,851 
Interest-bearing demand 283,009  237,710  225,292  199,585  234,334 
Money market and savings 385,246  355,308  337,169  299,901  291,778 
Time 278,825  290,521  301,532  317,571  331,515 
Total deposits 1,362,556  1,310,928  1,281,683  1,129,260  1,154,478 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,187  15,407  17,194  13,310  12,295 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  -  4,167  4,667  5,167 
Line of credit 14,688  24,688  24,688  14,688  9,088 
Subordinated debt 19,646  19,637  19,653  -  - 
Junior subordinated debentures 9,250  9,211  9,173  9,135  9,096 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,030  8,441  8,267  8,443  9,992 
Total liabilities 1,428,357  1,388,312  1,364,825  1,179,503  1,200,116 
      
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock 702  702  701  702  703 
Additional paid in capital 116,825  116,628  116,396  116,201  116,234 
Retained earnings 23,983  23,007  22,105  21,157  19,541 
Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,323  1,548  1,422  1,392  (543)
Total Shareholders' Equity 142,833  141,885  140,624  139,452  135,935 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,571,190 $1,530,197 $1,505,449 $1,318,955 $1,336,051 
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)$948 $1,147 $1,325 $2,072 $3,902 
Provision for loan losses 1,700  2,550  2,550  2,550  560 
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 391  113  619  73  44 
Securities gains, net -  -  (741) (572) - 
Loss on sublease 800  -  -  -  - 
Employee restructuring costs 1,310  -  -  -  - 
PPP impact (984) (666) (1,523) -  - 
Pre-tax core earnings$4,165 $3,144 $2,230 $4,123 $4,506 
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Loan Portfolio     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
   
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
Real estate loans:     
Construction and land development$142,513 $136,313 $148,158 $133,592 $134,864 
Single-family residential 171,153  166,673  167,734  176,844  166,082 
Commercial - owner occupied 259,592  255,277  248,001  248,102  257,586 
Commercial - other 192,808  191,313  187,032  172,215  158,649 
Multifamily 14,171  11,849  11,669  11,748  19,247 
Total real estate loans 780,237  761,425  762,594  742,501  736,428 
      
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 184,509  171,251  172,134  170,252  158,332 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 16,677  17,844  17,117  17,477  17,928 
Gross loans 981,423  950,520  951,845  930,230  912,688 
Unearned income (1,166) (1,047) (925) (935) (838)
Loans, net of unearned income$980,257 $949,473 $950,920 $929,295 $911,850 
      
      
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
PPP loans:     
Up to $50,000$11,701 $12,762 $12,765 $- $- 
$50,001 - $150,000 23,448  27,371  27,371  -  - 
$150,001 - $2 million 36,357  47,724  47,724  -  - 
Greater than $2 million 17,953  17,953  17,953  -  - 
Total PPP loans 89,459  105,810  105,813  -  - 
Unearned income (1,684) (2,408) (2,739) -  - 
PPP loans, net of unearned income$87,775 $103,402 $103,074 $- $- 
                


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Asset Quality Information     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
  
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
Classified assets:     
Nonperforming loans$9,866 $10,902 $19,638 $15,317 $16,096 
Other real estate owned 2,593  5,043  8,496  9,029  9,293 
Total nonperforming assets 12,459  15,945  28,134  24,346  25,389 
Accruing classified loans 888  1,634  971  1,378  2,632 
Total classified assets$13,347 $17,579 $29,105 $25,724 $28,021 
      
Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus ALL 8.9% 11.9% 18.1% 18.5% 22.0%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79% 1.04% 1.87% 1.85% 1.90%
      
Allowance for loan losses:     
Balance at beginning of period$12,925 $10,772 $8,330 $5,946 $5,523 
Provision for loan losses 1,700  2,550  2,550  2,550  560 
Charge-offs (860) (403) (170) (307) (701)
Recoveries 352  6  62  141  564 
Balance at end of period$14,117 $12,925 $10,772 $8,330 $5,946 
      
Loans, excluding PPP loans$980,257 $949,473 $950,920 $929,295 $911,850 
PPP loans 87,775  103,402  103,074  -  - 
Performing past due loans 2,472  2,193  3,506  4,798  4,987 
Allowance as % of loans 1.32% 1.23% 1.02% 0.90% 0.65%
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.44% 1.36% 1.13% 0.90% 0.65%
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 143.1% 118.6% 54.9% 54.4% 36.9%
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 960,808  947,177  946,389  930,099  924,878 
Average PPP loans 100,725  102,396  78,981  -  - 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.19% 0.15% 0.04% 0.07% 0.06%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.21% 0.17% 0.05% 0.07% 0.06%
                