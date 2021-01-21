PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, presented awards to its agent, carrier and solutions providers at the company’s 2021 GlobalTranz Agent Conference on Tuesday, January 19.



The 2021 GlobalTranz Agent Conference brought together the GlobalTranz agent community to collaborate, network, and learn about GlobalTranz’s latest technology innovations, mode and service offerings, and more. Aimed at professionals with a variety of experience, from longtime veterans of the freight industry to those looking to start their own agencies, the event provided an opportunity to learn new skills and deepen relationships with clients, peers, and carriers. This year’s conference saw record attendance with presentations by GlobalTranz executives, a multimodal carrier panel discussion, and keynote delivered by NBA Hall of Fame All-Star, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The awards recognize the success of agents, carriers, and solutions providers in the GlobalTranz network, particularly during a year that presented immense challenges. The honorees were recognized for criteria including financial performance, technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, growth, and overall excellence.

“Every year, one of the highlights of our annual conference is recognizing our essential relationships with agents, carriers, and providers,” says Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell. “This year’s honorees demonstrated exceptional capabilities and resilience in a year that brought waves of change and challenges to all industries.”

GlobalTranz recognized the following carriers and solutions providers for their commitment to excellence in 2020:

Carrier of the Year - National LTL: FedEx

Carrier of the Year - Multi-Regional LTL: Central Freight Lines

Carrier of the Year - Northeast Regional LTL: Ward

Carrier of the Year - Southeast Regional LTL: Southeastern Freight Lines

Carrier of the Year - Midwest Regional LTL: Dayton Freight

Carrier of the Year - West Regional LTL: Reddaway

Carrier of the Year - Asset Lite LTL: Frontline Freight

Carrier of the Year - Cross-Border LTL: YRC Freight

Carrier of the Year - LTL Client Specific Pricing: ABF Freight

Carrier of the Year - LTL Largest Revenue Growth: Central Transport

Carrier of the Year - LTL Collaborator of the Year: XPO

Carrier of the Year - LTL Carrier of the Year: UPS

Carrier of the Year - Truckload Over 100 Units: Go To Logistics, Inc.

Carrier of the Year - Truckload Up to 100 Units: GSA International, LTD

Carrier of the Year - Expedited: Safexpress

Carrier of the Year - Oversize: Rountree Transport & Rigging, Inc.

Carrier of the Year - Specialized: Estes Express Lines

Technology Provider of the Year: Trucker Tools

Solutions Provider of the Year: MJ Insurance



This year’s GlobalTranz Agent Conference was generously supported and sponsored by Title Sponsor DAT Freight & Analytics and Keynote Sponsor Mamba Virtual Placement.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

