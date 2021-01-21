ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management technology, today announce that Banyan Treatment Center is saving $1 million annually through improved spend management as a result of deploying the Sage Intacct financial management system. After replacing its legacy accounting software with Sage Intacct, Banyan’s finance team shortened its monthly close process by 40 percent, increased efficiency by 35 percent, and reduced total cost of ownership by $300,000.
Banyan is a national drug treatment and mental health rehabilitation organization. As the company made acquisitions and grew from a small business with five locations into a larger corporate structure spanning fourteen facilities across seven states, it needed robust multi-entity, accrual-based accounting. “We were looking for consolidation capabilities and better visibility into our cash balances since money was moving in and out of the business very, very fast,” said Sean Mintz, chief financial officer at Banyan Treatment Center. “We considered several other market-leading solutions, but ultimately felt Sage Intacct was the right choice to support a future-proof transition and quickly get our metrics out of Excel spreadsheets.”
By transforming its finance operations and creating a single chart of accounts across the business, Banyan’s finance team gained the ability to proactively support business growth. Key improvements include:
“We've saved a million dollars from having better visibility, since we can now be highly efficient in how we're spending our money,” said Mintz. “With Sage Intacct, we know about so many business trends that were simply impossible to track before amidst our constant growth and spending increases.”
For more information on the results Banyan Treatment Center achieved with the Sage Intacct financial management solution, please read the full case study.
