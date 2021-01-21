CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that it has appointed Michael Heller to its Board of Directors.



Michael Heller, Principal of Talent Resources Holdings, is a marketing visionary in the world of influencer, celebrity, athlete and social media marketing. He has become a leading industry voice, having appeared in such major outlets as CNBC, Business Insider, Fortune, Fox Business, Buzzfeed, CNN, Digiday, The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair and many others. With over 25 years of experience, Michael has conceived and produced some of the most high-profile events and activations in the country, including the annual Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party. From working with A-listers, such as Kylie Jenner, to professional athletes, such as Kyle Kuzma, Michael has a passion for connecting brands with the right talent for high impact marketing campaigns that yield big results. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael has continued to grow the Talent Resources presence by opening offices in London, Dubai and Chicago, while continuing to expand in Boston, Los Angeles and New York.

Ryan Drexler, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Michael as a new independent director. We look forward to benefiting from his valuable marketing perspective and breadth of expertise of dramatically expanding brand awareness through many different avenues. He joins MusclePharm at an exciting time as we continue to drive our omni-channel strategy and build deeper relationships and expand our portfolio of product offerings through strategic marketing and innovation."

"I am excited to join the board of a leading health living brand," commented Michael Heller. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance our offerings and enhance our marketing opportunities to ensure our leading offerings are achieving their full potential.”

The Company has made significant cost improvements in many facets of its business. As reported in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Director compensation was in excess of $300,000 for each of its two non-employee Directors. This amount is anticipated to decrease by more than 50% for 2021.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

