Beverly Hills , Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most of us won't ever need to stress over international spies and government espionage, corporate espionage is alive and well -- and is very lucrative. A recent Forbes article stated that cyber vulnerabilities will cost organizations over $2 trillion yearly by 2021. Cyber crimes are not only confined to prominent multinational corporations. More than 20% of small and mid-sized enterprises are attacked by cybercriminals every year.

Listen to the full interview of Mark Kay with Adam Torres on Mission Matters.

To help ensure video conferencing isn’t a source of vulnerability for your company, StrikeForce Technologies has invented a secure way to prevent unwanted participants from joining meetings and protect end-user privacy with high-security settings.

StrikeForce Technologies has been in the business of providing administrative security to businesses and consumers for 19 years. Their products include ProtectID®, an out-of-band authentication product, GuardedID®, a keystroke encryption product that protects your computers from malware, and MobileTrust®, a mobile app that protects you against hackers, thieves, and others trying to steal your information.

Being one of the industry’s primary players to capture businesses and consumers’ vulnerability to cyber threats, StrikeForce Technologies aims to create a world of safer computing. One of their recently launched products, Privacy LoK®, is a keystroke protection product that keeps an eye on your keystrokes and ensures your data is protected from hackers.

What risks are involved in cyber hacking?

“The risks are enormous,” explains Mark. “There are tons of people who can hack your data in simple ways. All you need is a password. They could be watching your computer while you're on it. They could be seeing what you're doing that could be standing near you or watching behind you. They could be in your computer, and you would not know they exist, and they could be copying everything that you type that's of any value and emailing it or copying it or sending it to their own computer. Keeping your screen copy-protected is imperative in the modern world.”

Some computer users might find StrikeForce’s products unnecessary for personal usage, but the old antivirus software is not particularly efficient. It is said that there’s at least 1% malware existing in every computer, and users are notified of it a few days later. “Every individual who wants his data and files to be protected against cyber threats needs our products,” explains Mark.

Most of the StrikeForce products, such as GuardedID and PrivacyLoK, protect you from keystrokes. MobileTrust has its own keyboard that doesn’t go through the iPhone or Android operating system. The data you enter from the products’ keyboard cannot be copied or used by the malware, keeping it confined to your device and yourself.

All you have to do is say yes to the actions it will take to keep your data safe. The keystroke encryption & protection and out-of-band authentication happen automatically in the background.

Redefining video conferencing

With the havoc caused by the pandemic, videoconferencing has become the new normal, allowing businesses and consumers to connect from anywhere in the world. Amidst the crisis businesses are already facing, insecure video conferencing is the last thing one could think of, but the threats it can pose to a company’s data are immeasurable.

With the current industry options not designed keeping data protection in mind, cyber vulnerability can become a massive issue. StrikeForce’s SafeVChat secures your meetings with the industry’s most secure video conferencing system, ensuring all of your communications with colleagues and consumers are protected from the privacy-compromising vulnerabilities of other platforms. SafeVChatTM prevents hackers from stealing intellectual property, employee data, financial information, and more with its signature five-Level security control approach.

About

StrikeForce Technologies is a cybersecurity company specialized in providing out-of-band authentication and endpoint protection services to businesses and consumers using keystroke protection. StrikeForce also provides mobile device security on your Apple or Android devices to sign securely into banks, brokers, and retail stores. To learn more about StrikeForce and its services and products, visit https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

