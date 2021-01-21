Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, today announced it has been selected to provide engineering and development services for a drone-based Air Support Defense System for Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. (“ILS”)



Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. is a systems development and technical integration services company headquartered in Ontario with operations in Florida, with a vision to continually improve launch, range and space systems for its client base of US defense organizations and contractors.

Draganfly will provide Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. development and engineering expertise and services for the deployment of a non-lethal 40mm multi-launching system that can be mounted and deployed on drones, robots and other remote or autonomous platforms. The main use case of the launch system is public disturbance management for military and public safety organizations.

“ILS approached Draganfly for this project because we are extremely impressed with their innovation in engineering,” said Greg Sullivan, CEO, Integrated Launcher Solutions. “Our client base requires North American developed and made solutions. Draganfly has the expertise to get this project executed.”

“We are honored at the confidence that Integrated Launcher Solutions has placed with Draganfly in overseeing the development of this very important drone technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “I am confident that the Draganfly team will provide the right set of expertise and management to develop the non-lethal ILS Air support Defense System.”

