Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, telehealth and tele-detailing (also called remoter detailing or web calls) have set forth that allow a biosimilars companies' commercialization branch to have a wide range with less few reps. Also, the fluidity of the labor market is another new dynamic allowing for a greater diversity of commercialization build-out models. These new dynamics greatly change how companies should be building models of commercialization that also has vast implications for potential BD partnerships. The solution to 'build versus buy' is no longer driven by the size, scale, and cost of a sales force leading to outdated product P&L's. However, a hybrid solution that a partial build plus skilled, experienced contractors plus CSO for sales reps will be the optimal solution. This hybrid model could allow for greater biosimilar uptake and more efficient uptake.
Global market for Biosimilars is dominated by Oncology, estimated at US$5.4 billion (38.6% share) in 2020, which is anticipated to post the slowest CAGR of 29% between 2020 and 2026 and reach a projected US$24.8 billion by 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Biosimilars:
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
Geographic Coverage
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Biosimilars Defined
1.1.2 Backdrop
1.1.3 The Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCI Act)
1.1.3.1 Data Exclusivity
1.1.4 Steps Involved in Biosimilar Synthesis
1.1.5 Key Regulatory Authorization Pathway - Synopsis
1.1.6 Biosimilars Types
1.1.6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAB or moAB)
1.1.6.1.1 Production Process
1.1.6.1.1.1 Hybridoma Cell Production
1.1.6.1.2 Therapeutic Applications
1.1.6.2 Erythropoietin (EPO)
1.1.6.2.1 Functions of EPO
1.1.6.2.2 Mechanism of Action
1.1.6.2.3 Synthesis and Regulation
1.1.6.2.4 Uses in Medicine
1.1.6.3 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
1.1.6.3.1 Biological Function
1.1.6.3.2 Genetics
1.1.6.3.3 Use in Therapeutics
1.1.6.4 Insulin
1.1.6.4.1 Biosimilar Insulin
1.1.6.4.2 The Complexity in Producing Biosimilar Insulin
1.1.6.4.3 Biosimilar Insulins and the Regulatory Environment Surrounding Them
1.1.6.4.4 The Market for Biosimilar Insulins
1.1.6.5 Interferons
1.1.6.5.1 Interferon Categorization
1.1.6.5.2 Functions of Interferons
1.1.6.5.3 Interferon Alfa
1.1.6.5.4 Interferon Beta-1a
1.1.6.5.5 Interferon Gamma
1.1.6.6 Human Growth Hormone
1.1.6.6.1 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone
1.1.6.6.2 Managing Growth Disorders Using Recombinant Human Growth Hormone Biosimilars
1.1.6.7 Other Biosimilars
1.1.7 Biosimilars Therapeutic Areas
1.1.7.1 Oncology
1.1.7.1.1 Biosimilar G-CSF
1.1.7.2 Autoimmune Diseases
1.1.7.3 Blood Disorders
1.1.7.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)
1.1.7.4.1 Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children
1.1.7.5 Infectious Diseases
1.1.7.5.1 Treatment of Infectious Diseases
2. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
2.1 The United States
2.1.1 Scientific Considerations in Demonstrating Biosimilarity to a Reference Product
2.1.2 Quality Considerations in Demonstrating Biosimilarity to a Reference Protein Product
2.1.3 Biosimilars: Questions and Answers Regarding Implementation of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009
2.1.4 FDA Issues New Regulatory Updates in 2020
2.2 European
2.3 The World Health Organization (WHO)
2.4 Canada
2.5 South Korea
2.6 China
2.7 India
2.8 Japan
2.9 Mexico
2.10 Brazil
2.11 Argentina
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 mAbs - All The Rage In Biosimilars' New Wave
3.1.1 The Buildup to the Biosimilar Industry
3.1.2 Biosimilars of mAbs Approved: A Sneak Preview
3.2 Patent Expirations of Major Biologics Leads Way for Biosimilars
3.3 Role of Biosimilars in Continuous Manufacturing (CM) Development and Innovation
3.4 Availability of Biosimilar May Affect Biologic Drug Pricing
3.5 Asia-Pacific Witnessing a Boom of Biosimilars
4. RECENT BIOSIMILARS APPROVALS
5. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
7. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1 Global Biosimilars Market Overview by Product Type
7.1.1 Global Biosimilars Product Types Market Overview by Geographic Region
7.1.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies
7.1.1.2 Erythropoietin
7.1.1.3 G-CSF
7.1.1.4 Insulin
7.1.1.5 Other Product Types
7.2 Global Biosimilars Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
7.2.1 Global Biosimilars Therapeutic Area Market Overview by Geographic Region
7.2.1.1 Oncology
7.2.1.2 Autoimmune Disorders
7.2.1.3 Blood Disorders
7.2.1.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency
7.2.1.5 Other Therapeutic Areas
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
8. EUROPE
8.1 European Biosimilars Market Overview by Geographic Region
8.2 European Biosimilars Market Overview by Product Type
8.3 European Biosimilars Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
8.4 Major Market Players
8.5 Country-wise analysis of European Biosimilars Market
9. NORTH AMERICA
9.1 North American Biosimilars Market Overview by Geographic Region
9.2 North American Biosimilars Market Overview by Product Type
9.3 North American Biosimilars Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
9.4 Major Market Players
9.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Biosimilars Market
10. ASIA-PACIFIC
10.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars Market Overview by Geographic Region
10.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars Market Overview by Product Type
10.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
10.4 Major Market Players
10.5 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Biosimilars Market
11. REST OF WORLD
11.1 Rest of World Biosimilars Market Overview by Geographic Region
11.2 Rest of World Biosimilars Market Overview by Product Type
11.3 Rest of World Biosimilars Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
11.4 Major Market Players
11.5 Country-wise Analysis of Rest of World Biosimilars Market
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest Of World
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
