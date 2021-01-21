Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The COVID Impact on Global Medical Devices & Diagnostics Markets: 2020 Review & 2021 Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The year 2020 has been both devastating and energizing for the global MD&D industry as a whole. The COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact first shut down and then curtailed routine medical, hospital and surgical care around the world, delayed normal market growth which, even now, is threatened by a possible second, mutation-induced pandemic. Hardest hit have been companies that serve surgical markets and those dominated by office- and clinic-based services, e.g., aesthetics, hearing, dental. On the other hand, developers of IVD tests that diagnose the SARS-CoV-2 virus and manufacturers of infection control disposables, critical care and respiratory products have seen their revenues skyrocket to the point that some have been unable to keep up with demand. The result has been a roller coaster but mostly disappointing year for the industry, although MD&D companies can take comfort in the knowledge that they have not faced these hardships by themselves and, as an industry, have actually responded to the pandemic with great competence, ingenuity and care for their employees, patients, clinicians and stockholders.



Earlier in the year, the publisher released reports providing insights into: 1) the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global MD&D market by major technology; and 2) MD&D companies' apparent exposure to the pandemic based on the composition of their product portfolios. The current report provides a wrap up of the year's positives and negatives. It forecasts 2020 revenues for 50 of the largest MD&D companies by franchise as well as forecasts for nearly 100 technologies grouped into 23 segments for 2020 and 2021. The publisher did not venture beyond 2021 except to comment in the text on how far full recovery for a technology market might stretch into that year.



This new report quantifies the impact that COVID-19 has had on the global MD&D market and forecasts how the publisher expects the market to rebound, by segment and by competitor.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 INTRODUCTION



2.0 COVID-19 IMPACT ON MD&D MARKETS BY TECHNOLOGY

2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

2.2 Diagnostic Imaging

2.3 Cardiovascular Technologies

2.3.1 Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)

2.3.2 Transcatheter Technologies

2.3.3 Cardiac Surgery

2.4 Orthopedic Technologies

2.4.1 Reconstruction

2.4.2 Trauma Products

2.4.3 Spine Products

2.4.4 Other Products

2.4.5 Major Orthopedic Trends

2.5 Dental Technologies

2.6 Endoscopy

2.7 Renal & Urology Technologies

2.8 Drug Delivery

2.9 Energy-Based Technologies

2.9.1 Radiation Therapy

2.9.2 Lasers

2.9.3 Low Frequency Electromagnetic

2.9.4 Radiofrequency

2.9.5 Ultrasound

2.9.6 Cryo

2.9.7 Other Energy

2.10 Wound Care

2.10.1 Wound Closure

2.10.2 Advanced Wound Management

2.11 Critical Care

2.12 Infection Control

2.13 Hearing Technologies

2.15 Contact Lenses

2.16 Ophthalmic Surgery

2.17 Patient Beds, Wheelchairs, Transport and Aids

2.18 Aesthetic Technologies

2.19 Blood Donation & Management

2.20 Home Respiratory Technologies

2.21 Surgical Robotics

2.22 Neurostimulation

2.23 Surgical Tables, Lights & Fixed

2.24 Hernia Mesh



3.0 COVID-19 IMPACT ON GLOBAL MD&D COMPANIES

3.1 Overall Response of Global MD&D Industry to COVID-19 Pandemic

3.1.1 Company Challenges

3.1.2 Company Opportunities

3.2 MD&D Company Revenue Trends and Opportunities

3.2.1 Medtronic

3.2.1.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.1.2 Outlook

3.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

3.2.2.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.2.2 Outlook

3.2.3 Abbott Laboratories

3.2.3.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.3.1 Outlook

3.2.4 Siemens Healthineers

3.2.4.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.4.2 Outlook

3.2.5 GE Healthcare

3.2.5.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.5.2 Outlook

3.2.6 Stryker

3.2.6.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.6.2 Outlook

3.2.7 Philips Healthcare

3.2.7.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.7.2 Outlook

3.2.8 Becton Dickinson

3.2.8.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.8.2 Outlook

3.2.9 Roche Diagnostics

3.2.9.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.9.2 Outlook

3.2.10 Boston Scientific

3.2.10.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.10.2 Outlook

3.2.11 Zimmer-Biomet

3.2.11.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.11.2 Outlook

3.2.12 Baxter International

3.2.12.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.12.2 Outlook

3.2.13 Danaher Corporation

3.2.13.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.13.2 Outlook

3.2.14 Alcon

3.2.14.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.14.2 Outlook

3.2.15 Olympus Corporation

3.2.15.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.15.2 Outlook

3.2.16 B. Braun Melsungen

3.2.16.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.16.2 Outlook

3.2.17 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

3.2.17.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.17.2 Outlook

3.2.18 Cardinal Health

3.2.18.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.18.2 Outlook

3.2.19 Terumo

3.2.19.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.19.2 Outlook

3.2.20 Smith & Nephew

3.2.20.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.20.2 Outlook

3.2.21 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.2.21.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.21.2 Outlook

3.2.22 Intuitive Surgical

3.2.22.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.22.2 Outlook

3.2.23 Edwards Lifesciences

3.2.23.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.23.2 Outlook

3.2.24 AbbVie/Allergan plc

3.2.24.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.24.2 Outlook

3.2.25 Dentsply Sirona

3.2.25.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.25.2 Outlook

3.2.26 3M

3.2.26.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.26.2 Outlook

3.2.27 Canon Medical Systems

3.2.27.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.27.2 Outlook

3.2.28 Varian Medical Systems

3.2.28.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.28.2 Outlook

3.2.29 Hologic

3.2.29.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.29.2 Outlook

3.2.30 FujiFilm

3.2.30.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.30.2 Outlook

3.2.31 Sonova

3.2.31.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.31.2 Outlook

3.2.32 Envista

3.2.32.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.32.2 Outlook

3.2.33 Hillrom

3.2.33.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.33.2 Outlook

3.2.34 Cooper Companies

3.2.34.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.34.2 Outlook

3.2.35. Coloplast

3.2.35.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.35.2 Outlook

3.2.36 Arthrex

3.2.36.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.36.2 Outlook

3.2.37 Sysmex

3.2.37.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.37.2 Outlook

3.2.38 Getinge

3.2.38.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.38.2 Outlook

3.2.39 bioMerieux

3.2.39.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.39.2 Outlook

3.2.40 ResMed

3.2.40.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.40.2 Outlook

3.2.41 Nipro

3.2.41.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.41.2 Outlook

3.2.42 Align Technology

3.2.42.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.42.2 Outlook

3.2.43 Teleflex

3.2.43.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.43.2 Outlook

3.2.44 Demant

3.2.44.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.44.2 Outlook

3.2.45 Asahi Kasei

3.2.45.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.45.2 Outlook

3.2.46 ConvaTec

3.2.46.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.46.2 Outlook

3.2.47 Molnlycke

3.2.47.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.47.2 Outlook

3.2.48 Straumann

3.2.48.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.48.2 Outlook

3.2.49 Elekta

3.2.49.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.49.2 Outlook

3.2.50 Steris

3.2.50.1 Revenue Impact by Franchise

3.2.50.2 Outlook



