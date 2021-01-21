Oslo, Norway - January 21, 2021: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon)

Please find attached the REC Silicon presentation given by Tore Torvund, REC Silicon CEO, at the Pareto Securities virtual Power and Renewable Energy Conference 2021 today.

About REC Silicon REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

