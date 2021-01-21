Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the market model, 81% of total parcels revenues.
The other countries included in the continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.
The publisher's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.
- Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.
- All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).
- Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.
The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024.
- Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.
- Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.
- The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.
The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:
- DP DHL
- UPS
- FedEx (including TNT)
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Hermes
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
The report draws on:
- The publisher's work on the parcels markets in several key countries and regions
- Their consulting work in the industry which has included advising on market and strategic issues and the attractiveness of parcel company acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
About this report
- Background to the report
- What does the report cover?
- What are the sources and methodology?
- Who is it useful for?
- Who wrote the report?
Summary
Market size and growth
Market trends
Competitive landscape
About the Publisher: Parcels & Logistics Research Highlights
About the Publisher: recent parcels, transport and logistics consulting experience
About the Publisher: example parcels/delivery research and consulting clients
Contents
- List of Charts and Tables
- European Parcels Market Background
Market Definition
- Characteristics of the market
- Business vs. consumer delivery
- Other segmentations of the market
- Premium/economy
- International/domestic
- The Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown
- The Impact of COVID-19 on GDP
- Impact on retailer performance
- The Impact of COVID-19 on parcel carrier revenue and volume
- Carrier comments on 2020 trading
Market Trends
1. Changes in retail patterns
- Increase in direct sales by brands
- Emergence and growth of subscription box business model
2. Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service
3. Development of better last mile delivery solutions
- Self-employed couriers
- Parcel shops and locker networks
- Delivery to the workplace
- Home lockers and in-boot deliveries
- Urban depots - local and mobile
4. Increasing use of new delivery vehicle types
- Cargo bikes
- Electric vans
- Delivery drones and robots
5. Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- Other retailers
- Click & Collect
6. Increased use of technology in carrier operations
- Hub and depot automation
- Robotics
- PoD improvements
- Blockchain
7. Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models
8. Cross-border B2C deliveries
9. Same day delivery
10. Evolving role of postal operators
11. Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment
12. Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels
- Market Size and Growth
- Parcels market value
- Volume
- GDP Growth
- Pricing
- Economic performance and impact on parcels markets
- Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets
Competitive Landscape
- Types of parcels carriers
- Postal operators
- Integrators
- European networks
- Independents
- Market shares
- Acquisitions
- FedEx
- UPS
- Royal Mail
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost
Profiles of Leading Groups
- DPDHL
- UPS (Europe)
- Recent developments
- FedEx
- Recent developments
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)
- GeoPost
- Recent developments
- Hermes
- Recent developments
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
- Network of facilities
- Development of core delivery operations
- Amazon's delivery model
- Additional services
- Shipping with Amazon
- Implications for other carriers
- Other European networks
- Eurodis
- Net Express Europe
- GO! (General Overnight)
Forecasts
- Economic growth forecasts
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecasts
- Growth by country
- Growth by segment
- Key messages for parcels networks
- Risks to the forecasts
- Germany
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Germany - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- Deutsche Post DHL
- UPS Germany
- DPD
- GLS Germany
- FedEx/TNT
- Germany - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecast
- United Kingdom
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- UK - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- Royal Mail
- DHL Express
- DHL Parcel UK (UK Mail)
- DPD
- DPD Local
- UPS
- FedEx
- TNT Express
- Yodel
- Hermes
- DX Group
- Tuffnells
- APC Overnight
- Amazon Logistics
- UK - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- France
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- France - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- La Poste
- Geodis (SNCF Logistics)
- FedEx France
- UPS France
- DHL France
- GLS France
- Ciblex
- Colis Prive
- France - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- Italy
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Italy - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- BRT SpA
- DHL Italy
- UPS Italy
- Poste Italiane
- GLS Italy
- FedEx Italy
- Italy - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- Spain
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Spain - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- Correos/Correos Express
- DHL Spain
- SEUR Geopost
- Amazon Spain Fulfilment
- MRW
- UPS Espana
- Nacex
- FedEx
- GLS Spain
- Tourline
- Envialia
- Spain - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- Netherlands
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Netherlands - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- PostNL
- DHL Parcel Netherlands
- UPS Netherlands
- FedEx Netherlands
- DPD Netherlands
- GLS Netherlands
- Netherlands - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- Belgium
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of GDP
- Belgium - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- bpost
- UPS Belgium
- FedEx Belgium
- DPD Belgium
- DHL Belgium
- GLS Belgium
- Belgium - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- Poland
Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Poland - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- DPD Polska Sp. z.o.o.
- DHL Express (Poland) Sp z.o.o
- UPS Polska Sp z.o.o
- Poczta Polska S.A.
- FedEx
- General Logistics Systems Poland Sp z.o.o
- Poland - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
- Appendix
- Notes to be read in conjunction with this report 1
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- FedEx
- UPS
- Royal Mail
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikrcn6
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900