The market for elastic bonding adhesive sealant is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5% globally during the forecast period. Elastic adhesives are based on special denatured polymer and have strong rubber-like elasticity with adhesion properties.
The increasing applications of elastic bonding adhesives in the automotive and transportation industry are contributing to the growth and driving the demand. Moreover, the growing demand for high-rise buildings is also expected to drive the market.
On the flip side, the stringent regulations for the production of these adhesives are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, the unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is also expected to hamper the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for these adhesives due to the established industrial production and growth in the construction industry.
Key Market Trends
Automotive and Transportation to Dominate the Market
Elastic adhesives and sealants have a range of characteristics and physical properties, such as good cohesion, adhesion, elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, and improved peel strength.
The Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominating region in the elastic adhesives market, with the steady growth in the new construction projects and established industrial and automotive industry.
Competitive Landscape
The global elastic bonding adhesive sealant market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema SA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, and 3M.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications in the Automotive and Transportation Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand for High-rise Buildings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Silyl and Silane Modified Polymers
5.1.2 Polyutrethane
5.1.3 Silicone
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation
5.2.2 Building and Construction
5.2.3 Industrial
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Arkema SA
6.4.3 Cemedine
6.4.4 Dow
6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.6 Henkel AG & CO. KGAA
6.4.7 Sika AG
6.4.8 ThreeBond Holdings Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Mapei SpA
6.4.10 Weicon GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.11 Jowat SE
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Adhesive Bonding Leading to Revolutionary Advances for Safety and Ease of Application
7.2 Other Opportunities
