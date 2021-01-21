LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems, and a supplier of personal protective equipment (“PPE”), announced today it has signed a collaboration agreement with Pawtocol, a Miami based global online community for the pet industry.



Under the agreement GTX will explore integrating IoT sensors and embedded tech to collect and share pet data, leveraging Pawtocol’s blockchain technology. GTX’s Rover Tracker , which is a GPS and NFC IoT device designed for the rapid recovery and profile identification of pets, will be the first device tested on the platform.

Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides users privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The Company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets.

“By working with Pawtocol, we see several opportunities to leverage our global connectivity IoT devices into a blockchain platform which will enable us to securely collect and monetize pet data in the $225 Billion Dollar pet industry,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

Mr. Karim Quazzani, Pawtocol CEO commented, “We see a great fit with GTX’s Rover Tracker, which updates location information to the GTX monitoring app. Their hardware expertise, wireless connectivity knowledge, and distribution channels in over 35 countries could be a great strategic benefit towards our ultimate goal of servicing the community of nearly 850 million pets worldwide by being able to track their daily lifestyle, such as daily exercise, to create happier and healthier pets, while delivering valuable data to their owners.”

Many of the GTX products are available at its online store , Amazon and through domestic and international distributors.

As COVID-19 infections cross the 21 million mark, with record hospitalizations and deaths soaring across much of the United States. GTX highly recommends the 3 W’s to reduce the risks of COVID -Wear a mask, Wash and Sanitize your hands and Watch your distance.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

