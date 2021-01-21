Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the CBD market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US CBD market followed by US Hemp-Derived CBD market and its various segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall CBD market in the US has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the US CBD market are Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Reliva CBD Wellness and Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been segmented into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and pharmaceutical. Hemp-derived CBD has been further segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, hemp-derived CBD has been segregated into tinctures, topicals, capsules, vape oil/ cartridges, gummies, other edibles, pre-roll/ flower and syrups and dabs. On the basis of distribution channel, hemp-derived CBD has been divided into natural food stores, online, smoke shops, dispensaries, medical companies and others.

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to rise significantly during the period 2020-2024. The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as aging population, the growing use of CBD among millennials, increasing prevalence of arthritis, removal of hemp from the Controlled Substance Act, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of regulatory clarity and ineffective and unregulated products.

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cannabidiol (CBD): An Overview

2.1.1 Impact of CBD

2.1.2 CBD Legality in the US

2.1.3 CBD Products

2.1.4 Side Effects of CBD

2.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segmentation: An Overview

2.3 Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Segmentation: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US CBD Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US CBD Market by Value

3.2 The US Hemp-Derived CBD Market: Analysis

3.2.1 The US Hemp-derived CBD Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Hemp-derived CBD Market by Product (Tinctures, Topicals, Vape Oil and Cartridges, Capsules, Pets, Gummies, Beauty and Skincare, Pre-Roll and Others)

3.2.3 The US Hemp-derived Tinctures CBD Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Hemp-derived Topicals CBD Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Hemp-derived Vape Oil and Cartridges CBD Market by Value

3.2.6 The US Hemp-derived Capsules CBD Market by Value

3.2.7 The US Hemp-derived Pets CBD Market by Value

3.2.8 The US Hemp-derived Gummies CBD Market by Value

3.2.9 The US Hemp-derived Beauty and Skincare CBD Market by Value

3.2.10 The US Hemp-derived Pre-Roll CBD Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact on the US CBD Market

4.1.1 Impact on Operations of CBD Companies

4.1.2 Challenges

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Contraction in Prices

4.1.5 Pandemic encouraging Innovation

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Growing Use of CBD among Millennials

5.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis

5.1.5 Removal of Hemp from Controlled Substance Act

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Regulatory Clarity

5.2.2 Ineffective and Unregulated Products

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

5.3.2 Rapidly Growing Online Retail

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US CBD Market Players: Primary Competitors Analysis

6.2 The US CBD Players: Financial Comparison

6.3 The US CBD Market Players by Instagram Followers

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 CV Sciences Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Reliva CBD Business

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategy

7.4 Eleixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA)

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

