Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review the Brandon Hall Group has confirmed that Inkling is living its mission of delivering a global, modern learning platform that is designed for today’s learners and today’s work. Inkling empowers leading brands to deliver the most critical knowledge to employees in the flow of work – anytime, anywhere, and on any device – with easy content authoring, simplified learning paths and meaningful insights. By ensuring that training and content are accessible via mobile devices, organizations relying on Inkling have the agility to respond to changing market conditions, and achieve real business results.

“Inkling is driving the critical digital transformation for the learning market, making it easier to get interactive and effective training and knowledge in the hands of workers exactly when they need it,” said Michael Rochelle, chief strategy officer and principal HCM analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Inkling's leadership in digital learning solutions is clear, with its impressive 31 awards in our 2020 Excellence in Human Capital Management and Technology programs.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding Inkling as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Inkling organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Inkling product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

"Inkling is honored to be named as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by the Brandon Hall Group," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "This recognition validates the important role of our modern learning solutions during a volatile time when businesses are relying more heavily on digital technology and great content to reach and connect with their employees. We are proud to provide solutions that give organizations the agility they need to keep pace with change and employees the personalized knowledge they require to excel in their jobs."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Inkling offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

“What’s Ahead for Learning?” Webinar Scheduled for January 28

On Thursday, January 28 at 1 p.m. ET, Brandon Hall Group and Inkling will host a webinar entitled “Putting 2020 in the Rear View: What’s Ahead for Learning?”

David Wentworth, principal learning analyst of Brandon Hall Group, and Chris Tratar, director of Product Marketing for Inkling, will examine how the pandemic has impacted the learning organization and the tools, processes, tech, that will carry them through 2021. Discussion will center on the shifting workforce, areas of focus for 2021 and the role of technology in the future.

###

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today’s learners and today’s work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling’s modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.

