The leading Influencer Marketing company in Southeast Asia is now part of the largest global alliance of its kind.

The leading Influencer Marketing company in Southeast Asia is now part of the largest global alliance of its kind.

Singapore, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), is welcoming Southeast Asia’s premier influencer marketing company, Gushcloud, to the global alliance.

Founded in 2011, Gushcloud International is a global digital talent, media and entertainment group, headquartered in Singapore with offices in 11 countries. The company currently holds onto a network of more than 25,000 influencers, content creators, digital talents and celebrities, with a total reach of 22 billion followers across the globe.

“As the Influencer Marketing industry is set to grow dramatically in the coming years across Southeast Asia, we realized how vital it was to identify a partner with localized expertise,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the digital demand and increased internet connectivity driven by the younger generation, it’s important that brands not only are present in Southeast Asia, but are also mindful of the cultural nuances the area has. We’re excited to add Gushcloud to the Influence+United alliance and grow our digital footprint.”

“At Gushcloud, we are committed to assist our talent and brand clients in expanding their global reach to more audiences. Hence, we decided to partner up with Influence+United alongside their network of other influencer companies. With this partnership, we hope to be able to provide more marketing and brand solutions for our existing portfolio of clients,” said Althea Lim, Group CEO of Gushcloud International.

“We are excited to be part of Influence+United as their Asia Pacific partner covering Southeast Asia, North Asia, Australia and China. This allows for members in the network to provide more value to their clients and for them to finally be able to reach out effectively to this part of the world via influencer marketing," said Jamie Paraso, Country Director of Gushcloud Philippines, coordinating for the region of Asia Pacific.

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

# # #



About Influence+United

Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com



# # #



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachments

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: +1 (407) 543-6100 Email: investors@izea.com