TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Canadians looking for healthy options to kick off the New Year, Ener-C, the number one immunity brand in Canada, is proud to introduce the first sugar-free option to their line of natural and sustainably sourced multivitamin drinks: Sugar-Free Orange.



“As we ring in 2021, many Canadians are looking to add easy, healthy swaps to their daily routines. We knew consumers were frustrated with the lack of sugar-free multivitamin drinks on the market, which is why we are so excited to bring them a sugar-free effervescent drink mix that’s calorie-conscious and that’s also safe for those requiring a low-sugar regimen, such as diabetics,” says Richard Pollock, CEO and Co-Founder of Ener-C.

Made with 25 vitamins and minerals to strengthen immunity and boost energy, Ener-C Sugar-Free Orange contains 1,000 milligrams of Vitamin C and is made with the most bioavailable, sustainably sourced, and non-GMO ingredients. It is the first fizzy drink mix of its kind to be both sugar-free and contain no artificial sweeteners or flavours.

“With immunity on everyone’s minds, we are thrilled to offer Canadians a healthier way to enjoy the immune boosting beverage they love, now only 11 calories and without any added sugar. We believe everyone deserves a natural, affordable, and convenient solution for better health and immunity,” says Pollock.

Ener-C Sugar-Free Orange is launching nationwide with a suggested retail price of $19.99 and is now available at Loblaws, Whole Foods, and various natural food retailers.

About Ener-C:

Founded in 2013, Ener-C was born of a desire to provide a natural multivitamin drink mix option, made with the most bioavailable, pure and sustainably sourced non-GMO vitamins and minerals and real fruit and vegetable-derived flavors and colours. For more information, please visit tryenerc.com .

