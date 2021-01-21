MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR)(NYSE: CNI) is proud to announce today that the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund (the Community Fund) 2021 campaign was able to raise more than C$2 million for various non-profit organizations in a moment where the need is greater than ever.



"We are living through unprecedented times, and while the impacts of the current pandemic are many, it is particularly affecting society’s most vulnerable. CN employees and pensioners have been incredibly generous once again. We are deeply thankful for their kindness and compassion, and their willingness to pay it forward.”

Janet Drysdale, CN's vice-president, financial planning and co-chair of the annual campaign



More than 500 non-profit organizations working in various fields such as health and research, community welfare, child welfare, and humanitarian aid will benefit this year from the generosity of CN's active and retired employees.

The C$2M raised this year includes individual contributions as well as funds raised by more than 3,655 CN employees and pensioners and 510 external contributors through fundraising activities including, among others, the CN Alumni Challenge, the Terry Fox Run, the Christmas Angel Program, Humanitarian aid for Lebanon, and Jeans Day.

Founded more than 50 years ago and led by CN employees and pensioners acting on behalf of their colleagues, the CN Community Fund organizes annual fundraising activities and campaigns in support of various charitable organizations in Canada. Over the past 10 years, more than C$19.1 million in donations have been raised to help those in need. Over the years, the CN Community fund has become one of the largest and most successful of its kind in Canada.

