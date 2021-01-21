IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading smart locker company, finished off 2020 with impressive growth, having nearly doubled total installations of their smart locker solutions. This growth comes amid consumer demands for safe and secure solutions to retrieve deliveries and is compounded by increases in online shopping.
Online shopping increased dramatically last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many consumers taking advantage of the convenience and security of online retail. As consumer preference shifted, demand for contact-free delivery solutions, like Parcel Pending’s smart lockers, grew exponentially.
“Last year was unlike anything this nation has ever seen before in terms of total online purchases and year-round, high package volumes,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “However, Parcel Pending was born out of the mission to solve the nation’s package problems and we rose to the occasion. As a trusted partner to major retailers, leading universities and multifamily properties both large and small, we helped millions receive their special deliveries safely, securely and conveniently, something we are very proud of.”
Parcel Pending by Quadient 2020 Snapshot
“It is more important than ever for multifamily communities, retailers and higher education institutions to invest in smart lockers and ensure they are providing a safe and contact-free way for their residents, customers and students to retrieve their deliveries at their convenience,” continued Torres.
Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker solutions offer a number of benefits for multifamily properties, retailers, colleges and universities, including:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a paradigm shift in the way Americans shop, which will most likely not be reversed post-pandemic. Traditional shopping habits have now evolved to heavily rely on the convenience of online shopping – there’s no going back,” stated Torres. “As we look ahead to the rest of 2021, Parcel Pending is poised for further growth as the demand for a safe, secure, and convenient way to receive online orders and deliveries continues to increase. We look forward to delivering the best contactless package management solutions and service to our customers.”
To learn more about Parcel Pending, visit www.parcelpending.com.
About Parcel Pending by Quadient
Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.
To learn more, visit www.parcelpending.com.
Media Contact:
Melissa Penn
Melissa.Penn@ParcelPending.com
Parcel Pending Inc.
Irvine, California, UNITED STATES
PP_DuotoneArtboard 3@2x (1).pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: