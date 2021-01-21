New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893154/?utm_source=GNW



- Globally, many laws have been created that criminalize the circumvention of DRM, communication about such circumvention, and the creation and distribution of tools used for such circumvention. Such laws are part of the United States’ Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and the European Union’s Information Society Directive. The French DADVSI is an example of a member state of the European Union (EU) implementing the directive.

- Companies are focusing on innovations, such as blockchain-based DRM systems, which can contribute in the rapid adoption of DRM. For instance, Sony announced its blockchain-based DRM, which is expected to be built on the already existing DRM system used by the company to track the distribution of its copyrighted products.

- The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led to lockdowns in many countries, in order to contain the virus. This led to an increase in OTT viewership, as OTT players are re-vamping their content plans to meet the demand from every genre. People are watching the content using their mobile devices, which has been leading to an increase in the use of DRM and therefore the market is not expected to be negatively impacted by Covid-19.



Key Market Trends

Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share



- With the growing consumption of digital content and expanding of subscriber base of the online content based publisher, the media & entertainment segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

- Digital content providers focus on reaching the widest audience possible, while also meeting the requirements of the major studios to protect their content. They plan to successfully deploy scalable and robust DRM strategies with a global footprint. In Nov 2019, BuyDRM announced that Rakuten Viki adopted the KeyOS MultiKey Service to secure the delivery of premium content on the Viki.com platform.

- Rakuten Viki will encrypt its premium streaming and download content with consumer-compatible and studio-approved multi-DRM, including Apple FairPlay, Microsoft PlayReady, and Google Widevine. Rakuten Viki’s users will receive DRM license keys to playback the content from the MultiKey Service platform.

- Consumers are increasingly using services, like Netflix and similar OTT (over-the-top) services worldwide, and are paying for content, proving that consumer behavior has shifted to accept a growing market around OTT. According to the American media measurement and analytics company, comScore, Netflix captures 74% of the total penetration of US OTT households, followed by Youtube with 54%, and Amazon by 33%.

- Players, such as AMD, partnered with Microsoft in Aug 2019 to add Microsoft’s PlayReady 3.0 DRM support for its RX 5700 series. This offers 4K protected content, such as Netflix content, to the users of AMD RX 5700.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region



- The tremendous growth of smartphones and other mobile devices in the region, since 2010, has fueled the demand for digital media accessibility in mobile devices. As per Cisco, the number of smartphone users in the region is almost half the number of global smartphone users, which crossed the mark of 3 billion in 2018.

- The increasing adoption of IPTV, OTT, and IoT technologies are rising at a tremendous rate among consumers across the region. Also, Asia-Pacific consists of a significant amount of customer base as compared to the other regions, which is helping to drive the demand for the application of DRM market during the forecast period.

- In February 2020, Mola.tv, Indonesia’s OTT service provider, secured its services using the Verimatrix Multi-DRM solution, which will protect the live and VOD content streamed by Mola.tv with optimized digital rights management (DRM) capabilities.

- Moreover, the rise in the presence of startup companies, offering innovative solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the region.



Competitive Landscape

The digital rights management market is moderately competitive and consists of several players. Major players include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Fasoo Inc., among others.



- March 2020 - Microsoft released Windows 10 builds 18363.752 and 18362.752 that came with multiple of fixes. The build primarily updates the performance issue in the applications that occurs when the content that is being protected by the digital rights management (DRM) plays or is paused in the background.

- January 2020 - Seclore launched its Seclore for O365, which enables organizations to seamlessly integrate Seclore Rights Management platform with Microsoft O365 platform to provide enhanced data protection.



