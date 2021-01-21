Covina CA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for pet health insurance, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners, and growth in the companion animal population are driving the market for veterinary electrosurgical instruments. Untapped emerging markets also present significant growth opportunities for veterinary electrosurgery market players.
The global veterinary electro surgery market accounted for US$ 55.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.8%.
The report "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, By Product (Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments, Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments, and Consumables & Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecological & Urological Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, and Other Applications), By Animal (Large Animals, and Small Animals), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Increase in Pet Ownership and Growth of Pet Industry
Increasing surgical procedures on pets such as dental surgeries, cataract surgeries, spaying, hip dysplasia and wound repair, are driving the growth of the veterinary electrosurgery market. According to WHO, it is found that almost 2.0 million surgical methods were used on animals to protect them from diseases. Also, increasing number of skilled practitioners who are enabled to perform these surgeries and have an expertise related to these devices will show the growth of the market. The technological advancements in the instruments are contributing to the growth of the veterinary electrosurgery market. Rise in the demand for animal health insurance and increase in adoption of animals will drive the market growth. Many government initiatives are conducted to reduce disease prevalence among animals which lead to growth of veterinary electrosurgery market. Also, launch of advanced products for the treatment of animals with minimal side effects will effective for the popularity of the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market", By Product (Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments, Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments, and Consumables & Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecological & Urological Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, and Other Applications), By Animal (Large Animals, and Small Animals), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global veterinary electro surgery market accounted for US$ 55.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, animal, end user and region.
The prominent player operating in the global veterinary electrosurgery market includes Surgical Inc., Covetrus Inc., Special Medical Technology Co., and Medtronic plc, DRE Veterinary, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Macan Manufacturing, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., Summit Hill Laboratories, Kwanza Veterinary.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
