- The applications of radar sensors are becoming more diverse and commercialization in the sector is accelerating, owing to significant advancements in digital and RF/microwave technologies. Currently, there are various radar applications, from traditional defense and surveillance to automotive radar, for driver assistance to biomedical radar for imaging, monitoring, and treatment. For all these applications, the competitive environment demands rapid cycles of design, system integration, prototyping, and testing.

- The security systems segment held the largest share of USD 8.83 billion in the market studied, followed by lighting control and energy management. These segments are expected to significantly expand over the forecast period, thus aiding the growth of the radar sensor market.

- Furthermore, the implementation of corner radar for 360-degree surveillance of the car, supported by short- and mid-range radars of 24 GHz, is gaining traction for high-resolution tracking. This enhances target separation or objects recognition with high channel numbers for high-resolution imaging radar.

- Such developments have already begun among startups, such as Metawave and Under. These innovations are expected to attract new investments across the supply chain. Additionally, Hyundai recently announced to invest in Metawave to improve the radars used in its self-driving cars.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sensors to Have the Largest Growth During the Forecast Period



- The robust growth of the autonomous car market has been instrumental in driving the radar sensor market. The radar technology is driven by the New Car Assessment Program among OEMs, as they integrate these systems to complement camera devices for ADAS applications. Radars, combined with other sensors, provide enhanced information on safety and collision avoidance.

- The growth in the automotive radar sensor market is attributed mainly to the increasing AEB (automatic emergency braking) applications in the 77 GHz radar market.

- With the recent focus on safety in the United States, such as the release of new federal guidance for automated vehicles- Automated Vehicles 3.0 by the NHTSA, the market potential for ADAS has been extended to mid-end cars, resulting in a production volume increase. Radar sensors are being increasingly employed by many brands. The aforementioned factors are significantly impacting the market for radar sensors.

- Furthermore, with the advent and demand for smart and self-driving cars, the market for radar sensors is expected to grow significantly, owing to the developments in the automotive sector.



North America to Held the Largest Share in the Market



- The North American radar sensor market is driven by high-end defense applications, smartphone penetration, autonomous cars, and consumer electronic devices.

- Increase in FMCW applications is gaining momentum in the region, especially short-range applications, as the region has the highest defense expenditure in the world, which was USD 648 billion in 2018.

- The North American region is a pioneer in the adoption of new technologies, such as smart grid, smart homes, smart water networks, intelligent transport, and infrastructure with sensors that use the technology of radar sensors.

- Ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of the automotive radar sensor.

- The smartphone adoption is set to increase from 80% in 2017 to 91% in 2025, according to the GSMA, which may also help drive the radar sensors market.

Competitive Landscape

The radar sensors market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of a large number of players. Some of the prominent players in the market include Robert Bosch, Lockheed Martin, and NXP Corporation, among others. The industry has undergone several developments over the past few years that have significantly transformed the industry



- January 2020 - Bosch commenced the production of long-range lidar sensors, which is the first lidar (light detection and ranging) system that is suitable for automotive use. This laser-based distance measurement technology is indispensable for driving functions at SAE Levels 3 to 5.

- May 2019 - Researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology developed a coating process that enables radar sensors to be integrated with car headlights.



