It resulted in increased frequency of flights or aircraft movements, which is likely to increase the demand for airport ground handling systems to support ground operations.

- The privatization of airports will also propel the growth of the airport ground handling systems market during the forecast period.

- The incorporation of advanced technology for airport handling with systems, like electric aircraft tugs, fueling automation systems, and augmented reality (AR) glasses for ramp handling operations, is expected to generate demand for airport ground handling systems in the future.



Key Market Trends

The Aircraft Handling Segment is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR



In the airport ground handling systems market, the aircraft handling segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. It is mainly due to the growing fleet of aircraft, which increased flight movements at airports. The need for advanced aircraft handling systems increased to manage the increasing aircraft operations. Also, the current trend of using GSE that have low emission rates and create green airports is gaining popularity. ITW GSE is one of the leading manufacturers of GPUs for the aviation industry. GPUs are reliable and the most cost-efficient ground support equipment. The company developed ITW GSE 5400, a gasoline-powered GPU that runs at a variable speed, to reduce NOx and other emissions at the airport. Such innovations are also expected to improve the performance of airport operations, creating a significant impact on the airport ground handling systems market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Experience the Highest Growth



The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing investments in airport infrastructure in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, are boosting the growth of the region during the forecast period. For instance, with the growth in the middle-class population and government support, along with increasing air traffic in China, the country is expected to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s Civil Aviation Development 13th Five-Year Plan, the country plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, up from 175 in 2010. This amounts to more than eight new airports per year to cope with the surge in passengers. Such expansion plans in China, privatization of airports in India, and airport expansion plans in Taiwan and the Philippines are likely to propel the growth of airport ground handling systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape

The airport ground handling market is highly fragmented with numerous local players. The key players in the market are Cavotec SA, John Bean Technologies Corp., ADELTE Group SL, Textron Inc. (TUG Technologies Corporation), and Beumer Group. Strategic acquisition and partnerships, along with the establishment of manufacturing and production facilities locally, can be helpful for players to establish a foothold in the local and regional markets. Also, the development of eco-friendly products by the companies will allow them to capture higher market share, owing to the trend of green airports.



