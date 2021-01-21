PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces the appointment of S. Mark Nicholls to serve as the Company’s chief financial officer, effective Feb. 1, 2021.



Prior to his appointment, Mr. Nicholls served as a tax and accounting consultant to several businesses, including U.S. Concrete, Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer of ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products; Flour Corporation, a multinational, publicly traded engineering and construction firm; and Neora, LLC, a private, multilevel marketing (MLM), multinational distributor of age-fighting skincare and nutritional supplements. Prior to that, Mr. Nicholls held several financial management positions, including chief financial officer of Mannatech Incorporated, a publicly traded, multilevel marketing (MLM), multinational distributor of nutritional supplements and skin care, anti-aging and weight management products. Prior to joining Mannatech Incorporated, Mr. Nicholls had extensive taxation experience, including with the international public accounting firms PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (formerly Deloitte & Touche, LLP), and BDO Seidman. Mr. Nicholls is a certified public accountant and earned a graduate degree in taxation and an undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Texas.

“We are pleased to have Mark join our executive team and look forward to the strong financial management, MLM and international experience that Mark brings to the Company, especially as we expand into international markets,” stated John “JT” Thatch, president/CEO of SHRG.

“I am honored to join the talented team at SHRG and excited to participate in the international expansion of the company,” Nicholls stated.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct-selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneur, LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

