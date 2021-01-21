Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G and Robotics Market in Industrial Automation: Teleoperation, Cloud Robotics, and Beyond 5G Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It also provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2020 to 2025, and in some cases, through 2030.



The convergence of 5G, wireless technologies beyond 5G, cloud robotics, and teleoperation solutions are poised to transform industrial automation for everything from traditional manufacturing environments to commercial agriculture, connected healthcare, and many other industry verticals. The combination of high bandwidth, extreme reliability, and ultra-low latency communications will enable highly interconnected systems and processes, leading to unprecedented workflow mechanization.



This research also evaluates the 6G market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. It analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize the beyond 5G market. It also provides forecasts for 6G technology including infrastructure, devices, apps and services from 2025 through 2030.



This research also assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2020 to 2025. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.



This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. The report also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. The report also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.

Select Research Findings:

North America will lead the telerobotics market through 2025

The global teleoperations market is poised to reach $98.3 billion by 2027

Over 50% of all new applications will be designed for 5G optimization by 2027

AI software in support of the teleoperations market will reach $3.27 billion globally

Tele-maintenance solutions will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period globally

The combination of 5G and edge computing will lead a revolution in application development

Target Audience:

Network service providers

Industrial robotics companies

Data analytics service providers

Systems integration companies

IoT application and service providers

Application developers and software OEMs

Key Topics Covered:

5G Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, and Devices by Segment, Region and Country 2020 - 2030



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 5G Technology and Solutions



4.0 5G Applications and Services



5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2030



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



7.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services



Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2025 - 2030



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 5G Technology and Solutions



4.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions



5.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis



6.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis



7.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030



8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



2 Enabling Technologies



3 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis



4.0 Company Analysis



5.0 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2020 - 2025



6.0 Drones Market Analysis 2020 - 2025



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



8.0 Appendix: Digital Twinning



Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2020 - 2025



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis



4.0 Company Analysis



5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2025



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Company Analysis



