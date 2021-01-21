Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Breast Cancer Drug Market, Drug Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Breast cancer therapeutics market in the US represents itself as a paralleled contributor to the total pharmaceutical market in the country. The high mean value of the market is oftenly observed as of high interest by the researchers in the emerged market. The upside potential of the market is booming, with only very little down quirks.
In addition to this, the country's outlook of the breast cancer drug use and spending for research and development is a must-watched parameter for the other emerging markets of the world. The research report developed for the market includes all the latest predictions for the US breast cancer market, in addition to this including several areas of growth, research and development process and many more.
The report involves the impact of the novel drug launches on the already available drugs as well as the driving forces for the available medicines. In addition to the comprehensive outlook for the massive number of drugs available for the treatment of breast cancer in the country, the research report also highlights the impact of the available breast cancer drugs on the other pharmaceutical markets available.
For the US breast cancer therapeutics market, it is concluded that the market growth rate is expected to increase at a double digit of more than 10% CAGR rate over the next few years. The total invoice spending for the research and development process of different breast cancer drugs is driving certain factors such as novel product uptake and the pricing of the drug. In the US, the pipeline for research and development are growing towards success at historic level, thus resulting in the generation of a phase that will lead to novel product launches in the upcoming years. It is concluded for the US breast cancer market that the speedy growth of the market is dependent on the increased volumes and quality of the data analytics that is driving the market towards several speedy drug approvals for different stages of breast cancer.
The country for boosting the overall efficacy of the market with respect to providing healthcare benefits to millions of patients, is going to use fast-track and breakthrough designations. By delivering continuous efforts, the transparent market for breast cancer in the country is going to deliver more impactful efforts to address the need of the patients who are not able to respond to the available therapies, thus inclining the market towards causing an emergence of personalized medicine in the breast cancer treatment.
As per "US Breast Cancer Drug Market, Drug Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report findings, it can be observed that research and development productivity, strong clinical background, efficient clinical pipeline and many more are the prominent keys to growth and success of the market in the past few years. Severe reduction in the cost of developing drugs and therapies due to the arrival of innovative clinical technologies such as artificial intelligence has made the market promising enough to sustain in the globe as a prominent leader.
In addition to it, the increase in the number of novel drug applications and approvals by the US FDA also illustrates the increase in the market capacity towards ending the demand of the patients. The US breast cancer therapeutics market can be witnessed to have several growing trends that is driving the market towards making the path for more blockbuster drugs and tools in the future.
"US Breast Cancer Drug Market, Drug Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1. US Breast Cancer Drug Market Analysis
1.1 US Breast Cancer Market Overview
1.2 Current Market Scenario
2. Approved Breast Cancer Drugs by Class
2.1 Chemotherapeutic Drugs
2.2 Hormonal Therapy
2.3 Immunotherapeutic Drugs
2.3.1 Targeted Antibodies (ADC/Monclonal/Trispecific)
2.3.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
2.4 Kinase Inhibitors
3. New Emerging Therapies in Breast Cancer
3.1 Targeted Endocrine Therapy
3.2 Oral Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD)
3.3 Immunotherapeutics through Cancer Vaccines
3.4 Tri-Specific NK Cell Engagers (TriKE)
3.5 Adoptive T Cell Therapy
4. US Breast Cancer Drug: Generic & Biosimilar Landscape
4.1 Current Scenario & Price Differential
4.2 Reimbursement Policy
5. US - Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Overview
5.1 By Drug Class
5.2 By Formulation
5.3 By Organization
5.4 By Patient Segment
5.5 By Phase
5.6 By Target
6. US - Breast Cancer Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase
6.1 Research
6.2 Preclinical
6.3 Clinical
6.4 Phase-0
6.5 Phase-I
6.6 Phase-I/II
6.7 Phase-II
6.8 Phase-II/III
6.9 Phase-III
6.10 Preregistration
6.11 Registered
7. US - Marketed Breast Cancer Drugs Clinical Insight
8. CDK 4/6 Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
8.1 Ribociclib (Kisqali)
8.2 Abemaciclib (Verzenio)
8.3 Palbociclib (Ibrance)
9. EGFR Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
9.1 Nertinib (Nerlynx)
9.2 Lapatinib (Tykerb)
10. Mitotic Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
10.1 Ixabepilone (Ixempra)
10.2 Eribulin (Halaven)
10.3 Paclitaxel-Protein Bound (Abraxane)
10.4 Paclitaxel (Taxol)
10.5 Docetaxel (Taxotere)
11. Aromatase Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
11.1 Anastrazole (Arimidex)
11.2 Letrozole (Femara)
11.3 Exemestane (Aromasin)
12. Hormonal Drugs for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
12.1 Raloxifene (Evista)
12.2 Tamoxifen (Soltamax)
12.3 Testosterone Cypionate (Depo-Testosterone)
12.4 Fluoxymesterone
12.5 Fareston (Toremifene)
13. Antimetabolite Drugs for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
13.1 Gemcitabine (Gemzar)
13.2 Capecitabine (Xeloda)
13.3 Flourouracil
13.4 Methotrexate
14. PARP Inhibitors for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
14.1 Olaparib (Lynparza)
14.2 Talazoparib (Telzenna)
15. Immunotherapy Drugs for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
15.1 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)
15.2 Avastin (Bevacizumab)
15.3 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)
15.4 Kadcyla (Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine)
15.5 Tecentriq (Atizolizumab)
15.6 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
15.7 Enhertu (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan)
15.8 Phesgo (Hyaluronidase/ Pertuzumab/ Trastuzumab)
15.9 Herceptine Hylecta (Hyaluronidase/ Trastuzumab)
15.10 Trodelvy (Sacituzumab Govitecan)
16. SERD for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
16.1 Fulvestrant (Faslodex) - Approval & Patent Dispute
16.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis
16.3 Sales Analysis
17. Alkylating Agents for Breast Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
17.1 Cyclophosphamide
17.2 Thiotepa
18. Other Breast Cancer Drugs - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight
18.1 Tucatinib
18.2 Doxorubicin
18.3 Everolimus
18.4 Alpelisib (Piqray)
19. US Breast Cancer Market Insights for Ongoing Research Work & Development
19.1 Single Dose Radiotherapy Beneficial Over Other Conventional Breast Cancer Treatment Options
19.2 Targeted Therapy to Emerge as Novel & Promising Opportunity for Breast Cancer Treatment
19.3 UCLA Researchers Define the Lack of Predictive Biomarkers in Breast Cancer Treatment
19.4 Development of Novel Model for Breast Cancer Patients by UCSF Researchers
19.5 Artificial Intelligence Applications Aids in the Development of Breast Cancer Treatment
19.6 More Promising Survival Rate of the Breast Cancer Patients due to Surgery Applications
19.7 Immunotherapy to Converge the Entire US Breast Cancer Market towards its Applications
19.8 Estrogen Positive Breast Cancer Patients to Receive Potential Drug Combination for Treatment
19.9 TNBC to Receive Special Attention for Novel Therapeutic Treatment Option
19.10 Rockefeller University Researchers to Introduce Telomere into Breast Cancer Treatment
19.11 Veru Oncology Pharmaceuticals Expansion of Clinical Pipeline for Breast Cancer
19.12 MIT Researchers to Revolutionize Breast Cancer Screening Methodologies by Artificial Intelligence Applications
19.13 Researchers to Explore More Hidden Parameters for Breast Cancer Tumors
19.14 Environmental Factors Exposure Study on Breast Cancer Development
19.15 Targeted Therapy to Improve Breast Cancer Treatment in Mice Model
20. Research & Collaborations Advancing the US Breast Cancer Market at a Splendid Rata
20.1 Celcuity, Massachusetts General Hospital & Puma Biotechnology to Enter into Collaboration for Advancing US Breast Cancer Market
20.2 US Based Pharmaceutical Company Pfizer to Collaborate with Japanese Pharmaceuticals to Expand Breast Cancer Market
20.3 MacroGenics & EVERSANA to Collaborate for Launch & Commercialization of Margetuximab Drug
20.4 New York Based Ibi & Atos Partners to Build Data for Breast Cancer Studies
20.5 NCCN & Pfizer to Collaborate for the Development of Metastatic Breast Cancer Market
20.6 Alphamab Oncology & Pfizer to Work Together on Ibrance Drug for HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Patients
20.7 Pfizer & Zymeworks to collaborate for Evaluating ZW25 Combination Therapy in Breast Cancer Patients
20.8 Pfizer & Flatiron Health to Expand Market for Breast Cancer Medicine Development
21. US Breast Cancer Market Dynamics
21.1 Market Favorable Parameters
21.2 Market Challenges
22. US Breast Cancer Market Future Prospects
23. Competitive Landscape
23.1 Agilent Technologies
23.2 AstraZeneca
23.3 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
23.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb
23.5 Eisai Co Ltd
23.6 Eli Lilly
23.7 Novartis
23.8 Onyx Pharmaceuticals
23.9 Orion
23.10 Perrigo
23.11 Pfizer
23.12 Roche
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d0q6d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: