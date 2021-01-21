Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adhesives Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesives market is estimated to garner around USD 63,000 million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, i.e.,2021-2028.



Increasing demand for various kinds of adhesives used in a diverse range of end-use industries is a key factor anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In recent years, the application of adhesives in alternative energy applications is becoming increasingly popular. For instance, RTV silicone adhesive sealants are being increasingly used in the production of solar cells. Similarly, two-part polyurethanes are used in wind turbines to prevent cracks and reduce fatigue.



The global adhesives market consists of various segments that are segmented by product type, formulation technology, end-use application, and by region. The market is further segmented by product type into acrylic, polyurethane, vinyl, epoxy, styrene, and others. Amongst these, the acrylic segment held a significant market share of around 18% in 2019 in the global adhesives market on the back of its durability, flexibility, and ability to be used in various applications. These adhesives are among the most popular structural adhesives and are widely used to bond metals, glass, and composite materials.



The polyurethane segment is among the fastest-growing segments and is expected to grow by a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. These adhesives are used in various applications and therefore work on a variety of surfaces ranging from metals and rubbers to glass, leather, and tiles. The extensive application of these adhesives can be attributed to its durability, tough bonds, and high peel strength. In addition, these adhesives are suitable for low and high temperatures and show resistance to chemicals, water, and humidity.



The market in Asia Pacific region in expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant market share and growth are attributed to the region's ever improving macroeconomic factors including population, GDP, and per capita income. The increasing research and development in Asia Pacific region have efficiently increased the adoption & development rate of adhesives in automobile, construction, textile, footwear, packaging, and furniture industry.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global adhesives market are BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Royal Adhesives, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., 3M, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

Product Overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary- Global Adhesives Market



5. Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement

Manufacturing

Distribution

End-User Outlook

List of Key Players Across the Value Chain

6. Regulatory Landscape



7. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Trends

Opportunities

8. Industry Risk Analysis

Demand Risk Analysis

Supply Risk Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Trends

Benchmarking Of The Competitors

Company Market Share Analysis (%)

Company Profiles

BASF Se

Henkel

Dow

Beardow Adams

Ashland

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

10. Global Adhesives Market Outlook

By Value (USD Million), 2019-2028f

By Volume (Tons), 2019-2028f

Market Segmentation

By Formulation Technology

Solvent-Based Adhesive, Water-Based Adhesive, Radiation-Cured (UV/EB) Adhesive, Hot Melt Adhesive, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Product

Acrylic, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy, Styrene, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kilotons)

By End-Use

Packaging, Construction, Textile, Footwear, Woodworking & Furniture, Healthcare, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kilotons)

Packaging: Tapes & Labels, Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, & Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Region

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kilotons)

11. North America Adhesives Market Outlook



12. Europe Adhesives Market Outlook



13. Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Outlook



14. Latin America Adhesives Market Outlook



15. Middle East & Africa Adhesives Market Outlook



16. Analyst's Review



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Bostik

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

Royal Adhesives

Huntsman International LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

3M

